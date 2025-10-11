This Week's Hot Headlines
Fast-casual Mexican chain dips into Houston and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week, featuring three restaurant openings and one closure, plus a recap of the biggest Southern Smoke Festival yet. Get the scoop on our most popular stories below, then head here for more weekend fun.
1. California-based Mexican eatery returns to Houston with new Humble spot. California-based fast-casual Mexican chain Qdoba is returning to the Houston market, with up to 14 locations in the works.
2. 40-year-old Houston-area taco favorite rolls out new location in Richmond. It's now easier for Fort Bend County residents to get their hands on some of the area’s favorite tacos. Soliz Tacos de Casa & Café's new Richmond location opened Thursday, October 9.
3. Houston's mail-order halal barbecue company fires up first restaurant. A previously mail order-only Houston barbecue company has opened its first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Truboy BBQ celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, October 9.
Truboy BBQ serves sandwiches, wraps, and bowls. Photo by Quit Nguyen
4. I-45 freeway project prompts Houston Vietnamese restaurant to close in EaDo. One of the last remnants of EaDo’s status as Houston’s original Chinatown is closing this week. Kim Son will close its location at 2001 Jefferson St. on Sunday, October 12.
5. Chris Shepherd's biggest food festival yet raises $1.7 million. Almost 100 food and beverage professionals from all over the country descended on Houston for this year’s Southern Smoke Festival.