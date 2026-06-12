dancing days
Massive new country western dancehall now open in Southwest Houston
The wait for Houston’s newest destination for two stepping, boot scootin’, and line dancing has come to an end. Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon has officially opened its doors.
Located at Plazamericas, the Latin-themed shopping mall and entertainment complex in Southwest Houston (7500 Bellaire Blvd.), Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon offers almost 37,000 square feet of space, including a 2,500-square-foot “race-track” dance floor that’s designed for popular country dance styles such as two stepping and line dancing. It’s the company third location, joining a Dallas outpost that opened in 1989 and a San Antonio location that opened in 2003.
"We’re fired up to bring Cowboys Red River to Houston," said Scott Murphy, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, in a statement. "For over 30 years, we’ve been the biggest, baddest honky-tonk in Texas — the kind of place where you can hold someone close on the dance floor or raise a little hell with your buddies and feel right at home either way. Now it’s Houston’s turn. With our race-track dance floor, top-tier live acts, and that Southern hospitality we’re known for, we’re bringing a whole lot of romance, energy, and Texas-sized fun to this city. Houston, grab your boots, a couple of friends, and let’s go have a damn good time.”
In order to entertain crowds that are expected to swell to as many as 2,000 people on busy nights, Cowboys Red River will feature performances by honky-tonk band Runnin’ Behind. In addition, Cowboys Red River expects to host between 12 and 15 national touring acts in its first year.
Other amenities include 1,700 parking spots, free valet for “unescorted ladies,” pool tables, and a mechanical bull. Cowboys Red River offers special packages for birthdays, bachelorette parties, and other special occasions. It will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 7 pm until 3 am.