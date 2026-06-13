this week's hot headlines
Texas universities' worldwide ranking leads this week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including a sudden restaurant shutter and a new lunch service in the Heights. Plus a top downtown bar stages its comeback. Read on for our biggest stories, then find the weekend's best events right here.
1. 3 Texas universities declared best in the world in new report. The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) has ranked three institutions among the top 100 on its prestigious Global 2000 list for 2026..
2. Meta to bring $115 million AI data center training initiative to Houston. The academies will offer career readiness and safety training, plus five weeks of hands-on education.
3. Houston's only Michelin-recognized Tex-Mex joint confirms Heights plans. "We're currently working with an amazing developer and some very talented designers to make this the best Candente location yet," owner Michael Sambrooks tells CultureMap.
4. Buzzy East Coast bagel bakery sets opening date for first Houston shop. PopUp Bagels opened on Friday, June 12, but will Houstonians embrace its unusual ordering policies?
5. NASA unveils Artemis III astronauts at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The announcement came two months after Artemis II's record-breaking trip around the moon that surpassed the distance record of Apollo 13.