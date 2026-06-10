weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
Man, FIFA Fever has already begun in H-Town!
People are getting ready for the FIFA World Cup around here by throwing everything from watch parties to themed events to a full-fledged fan festival. We’ve slipped in a few in this week’s event planner, along with other non-soccer-related events. All we can say is we’re so excited – and not scared at all!
Thursday, June 11
Flashback Funkfest featuring Morris Day & The Time
Known for their hit "Jungle Love" from the movie Purple Rain, the famous band is headlining Flashback Funkfest, a very funkafied live show that’ll be going down at Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre. The Funkfest will also feature performances from Zapp, Con Funk Shun, and the SOS Band. 7 pm.
Hungry Like the Wolf presents Saved by the Bell Trivia
Go back to Bayside High this weekend as ‘80s-themed bar/restaurant Hungry Like the Wolf will present an evening of Saved by the Bell trivia. DJ Abrahan will be hosting the event, dropping questions about the beloved, kitschy sitcom about Bugle Boy Jeans-wearing high-schoolers. There will be 60 questions, three rounds, and three winners. If you used to wake up every morning to watch Zack Morris and the gang, then your services will be needed. 7 pm.
The Ranch presents Pitch Live: Diplo
Grammy-winning artist/producer/DJ Diplo returns to Houston for a one-night-only performance at The Ranch presents Pitch Live, the city’s largest World Cup entertainment experience. The 39-day pop-up is transforming the former Warehouse Live into a Texas-inspired destination that blends dining, nightlife and global soccer culture, just steps from the official FIFA Fan Festival. Pitch Live features three environments under one roof: a public main stage with bars and match viewing, a ticketed culinary space, and a private VIP lounge. 10 pm.
Friday, June 12
Immersive Gamebox presents Soccer Arcade Free Play Day
Immersive Gamebox locations nationwide (including locations in Houston) will host a Free Play Day for its new Soccer Arcade experience, where anyone wearing a soccer jersey can play for free. Inspired by the World Cup, Soccer Arcade transforms players into the game itself through motion-tracking technology, interactive challenges, and team-based competition. Free Play Day offers one of the most accessible ways for fans, families, and friend groups to join the World Cup excitement without spending a dime. 11 am.
FIFA Fan Festival Houston
FIFA Fan Festival is Houston's destination for viewing parties and global celebrations throughout the world’s largest sporting event. Visitors can watch FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on giant screens, experience live performances and unique activities, and taste the best Houston has to offer. The grounds will also include misting zones, water stations, shaded areas, and on-site medical resources to help ensure a comfortable and safe experience. Through Sunday, July 19. 12:30 pm (10:30 am Sunday).
Happy Hour Readings and Rec Room Arts present Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is an intimate romantic comedy that unfolds in a small New York apartment, where guarded waitress Frankie and “grill master” Johnny share an unexpected end to their first date. Over the course of one intimate evening, they navigate longing and fear, discovering that the greatest risk is allowing oneself to be truly seen, and ultimately the tenderness that can emerge once you surrender to vulnerability. Through Saturday, June 27. 7:30 pm.
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents Clue
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget. Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 movie and inspired by the classic board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave audiences dying of laughter and keep them guessing until the final twist. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 7 pm Sunday).
Saturday, June 13
Houston Public Library presents Author Talk with Kyle Lukoff
Celebrate Pride, identity, and resilience with acclaimed author Kyle Lukoff. Working at the intersection of people and reading for over twenty years, Lukoff is the author of the middle-grade novel Too Bright to See, which was a 2022 Newbery Honor book, the 2022 Stonewall Award winner, and a National Book Award finalist. He will join Houston Public Library’s summer reading program to discuss A World Worth Saving, his latest novel for young readers. The first 25 attendees will receive a free copy of this book. 1 pm.
Little Woodrow’s Webster presents Belly Flop Contest 2026
Little Woodrow’s is making a big splash with a high-energy belly flop competition at their Webster location. Participants will showcase their best flop and compete for prizes including a wrestling-style championship belt and cash — $500, $150 and $50 for the first, second and third-place winners, respectively. Flops will be judged based on splash size, wow factor, and creativity. Guests are encouraged to register in advance for the competition, but can sign up at the event. (Check in is at 4 pm.) The $10 entry fee goes to a local fire department. 6 pm.
Mitochondria Gallery presents "A Beautiful Game" opening reception
"A Beautiful Game: Every Match Leaves A Mark" is a group exhibition inspired by the upcoming FIFA World Cup, curated by Jackson Smith. The exhibition brings together artists from across the U.S. and Africa to examine how soccer shapes communities, fuels identity and connects people across cultures and generations. The exhibition features works by Terence Ntsako Maluleke, Charles Middleton, Guy Stanley Philoche, Corey Ramon Gibson, Alpha Odhiambo, Bradley Theodore, Sunday Ernest Nnamal and Sphephelo Mnguni. Through Friday, July 3. 7 pm.
Houston Ballet presents Giselle
Closing the 2025-26 season is Stanton Welch AM’s reimagined version of one of ballet’s most revered works. A cornerstone of 19th-century Romanticism, Giselle tells the heart-wrenching story of a peasant girl tragically betrayed by an aristocrat posing as a commoner. Welch’s fresh interpretation draws upon the unedited 1941 version of Adolphe Adam’s score, expanding the narrative to offer dancers greater emotional depth in their roles. Through Sunday, June 21. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Sunday, June 14
The DeLUXE Theater presents Say Amen, Somebody
The DeLUXE Theater will have a Black Music Month screening of the 1982 film Say Amen, Somebody, also known as one of the most acclaimed music documentaries of all time. It’s a joyful, funny, and deeply moving portrait of Black gospel music and the people who built it — centering on Thomas A. Dorsey, the father of gospel, and Mother Willie Mae Ford Smith. This soulful screening will be followed by a discussion in fellowship with co-presenters blkpplchrch. 2 pm.
The Museum of Arts, Houston presents Movies Houstonians Love: The Dark Knight
Dark, complex, and unforgettable, The Dark Knight succeeds not just as an entertaining comic-book film, but also as a richly thrilling crime saga. With the help of allies, Batman (Christian Bale) is able to keep a tight lid on crime in Gotham City. But when a young criminal calling himself the Joker (Oscar winner Heath Ledger) suddenly throws the town into chaos, the caped crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism. Food influencer Shawn Singh will introduce this screening, shown in glorious 35mm! 3 pm.
Stewart Copeland: Have I Said Too Much?
Drummer/The Police co-founder Stewart Copeland has done a lot of stuff in his time: He’s composed scores for films, video games, and operas, won Grammys; get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, etc. This weekend, he comes to Houston as part of his Have I Said Too Much? spoken word tour. Whether you enjoyed his work with the Police or his many side projects (we’re big fans of his Klark Kent years), you will certainly enjoy this evening of conversation, with photos, videos, and a Q&A. 8 pm.