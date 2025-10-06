first of 14
California-based Mexican eatery returns to Houston with new Humble spot
A California-based, fast casual Mexican restaurant is returning to the Houston market. Qdoba Mexican Eats will open a location in Humble on October 13.
Similar to restaurants such as Chipotle or Freebirds, Qdoba serves burritos, bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more. Protein options include brisket birria, grilled chicken, grilled steak, pork carnitas, and vegetarian. Unlike its competitors, guacamole isn’t extra at Qdoba. Rather, the option to add both guac and queso is included in the price of Qdoba’s entrees.
Located at 7405 FM 1960 Road E., the new Qdoba occupies 3,000 square feet and will offer seating for up to 65 people between its dining room and patio. It opens daily at 10:30 am.
The Humble location is the first of as many as 14 coming to greater Houston as part of a franchise agreement with Q Eats LLC. Franchisee Chad Owaida also has his eyes on a range of locations such as Katy, Cypress, Memorial, and Tomball. Overall, Qdoba has more than 800 locations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
“Houston is a city that thrives on bold flavors, diversity, and community, all values that Qdoba shares,” Owaida said in a statement. “I’m proud to bring Qdoba back to the Greater Houston Area and even more excited to expand across the metro area so Houstonians can enjoy the convenience, freshly-prepared quality ingredients, and flavor that Qdoba is known for.”