rumor no more
Houston's only Michelin-recognized Tex-Mex joint confirms Heights plans
Houston’s only Michelin-recognized Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to the Heights. Sambrooks Hospitality confirmed that it will open a new location of Candente in the neighborhood sometime in 2027.
Over the weekend, internet sleuths noticed the City of Houston Plat Tracker website listed an entry for Candente Heights. Similarly, Candente owner Michael Sambrooks established an LLC called Tex Mex 2020 LH. That matches with a new development at 2020 Lawrence St. that’s near the intersection of 20th Street and N Shepherd Dr.
"The Candente team is extremely excited to enter the Heights community, and we're about a year away from opening our doors,” owner Michael Sambrooks said in response to CultureMap’s request for comment on these developments. “We're currently working with an amazing developer and some very talented designers to make this the best Candente location yet."
First opened in 2019, Candente is known for its wood-fired fajitas, brisket enchiladas, nachos, birria tacos, and other fare that helped it achieve a “Recommended” designation in the Michelin Guide for Texas — the only Tex-Mex restaurant in Houston to earn that a place in the prestigious guide. Pair them with margaritas (both shaken and frozen), as well as agave-based cocktails such as the paloma and ranch water, beers, and non-alcoholic options.
The company opened a Bellaire location of Candente in December 2025. Sambrooks also operates two locations of The Pit Room, which holds a Bib Gourmand designation in the Michelin Guide, in Montrose and Memorial.