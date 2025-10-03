it's true, boy
Houston-'s mail order halal barbecue company fires up first restaurant
A previously mail order-only Houston barbecue company will soon open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant. Truboy BBQ will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, October 9.
Located in Missouri City at 8035 Hwy 6, the fast casual restaurant serves Truboy’s menu of halal brisket and chicken. Diners have the options of sliced brisket, chopped brisket, or pulled chicken.
Unlike a traditional barbecue restaurant, Truboy isn’t serving plates. Instead, customers may choose to have their smoked meat served in one of five ways:
- Sandwich on an egg bun with pickles and Truboy sauce
- Melt layered with a cheese and queso on toast
- Burrito with mac and cheese, pickles, and wrapped in a tortilla
- Paratha wrap with cabbage, onions, and chutney
- Bowl over mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, cabbage, onions, salsa, queso, and chutney
True to its roots, the store will also sell a number of heat-and-serve items, including brisket, brisket egg rolls, brisket tamales, sausage, and beef ribs. Customers can also expect sauces, a selection of imported items, and the company’s signature desserts.
Founded by native Houstonians Jereis Khawaja, Truboy began as a tailgate at Denver Broncos football games. Eventually, it evolved into a mail order business that shipped halal barbecue across the country. In addition, the company supplies halal barbecue to Houston-area restaurants such as Abu Omar Halal, Mad Dogs, and Dripped Birria.
“With this opening, we’re showing that Texas barbecue can be both authentic and inclusive,” Khawaja said in a statement. “Our mission has always been to make Texas barbecue accessible to everyone. This storefront allows us to deepen our connection with the community, uplift local makers, and continue redefining what barbecue means in Texas for years to come.”
Truboy will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 1 pm. Service begins at 3 pm, with customers receiving 25-percent off their meals.