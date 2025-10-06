Southern Smoke recap
Chris Shepherd's biggest food festival yet raises $1.7 million
Almost 100 food and beverage professionals from all over the country descended on Houston for this year’s Southern Smoke Festival. Held at Discovery Green on Saturday, October 4, the event drew about 3,100 food-obsessed Houstonians.
The event raised $1.7 million for the Southern Smoke Foundation — up from $1.5 million in 2024. That money helps Southern Smoke provide financial assistance and mental health care services to hospitality workers. Founded by James Beard Award winner (and CultureMap wine columnist) Chris Shepherd and his wife, Lindsey Brown, the foundation’s assistance is available to restaurant, bar, and cafe workers; farmers and ranchers; winemakers, distillers, and brewers; and anyone in the industry faced with financial hardship because of a natural disaster, medical emergency, accident, or other unforeseen incident, per the foundation.
Needless to say, Brown, who serves as the organization’s executive director, is still riding high after this year’s success.
“This was definitely our biggest talent year ever. We had around 85 chefs and 15 beverage professionals. It was huge,” she tells CultureMap.
For attendees, having so many options for eating and drinking kept lines to a minimum — except for the annual wait for superstar pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s world famous smoked brisket. In between bites, they could watching cooking demonstrations, get cookbooks signed by some of the participants, or experience an installation from one of the event’s sponsors, The Resort at Paws Up. Other sponsors included presenting sponsor, Sysco; VIP and automobile supporter, Lexus; hotel partner, the Four Seasons Hotel Houston; and others.
As Brown notes, bringing that many chefs together has another purpose. It builds a community of advocates who spread Southern Smoke’s missions to their hometowns.
“We had chefs from every state where we have programs,” Brown notes. “We had the chef from Michigan who helped us bring the Behind You program to Michigan, Bob Bennett.”
One of the day's more whimsical moments took place at the booth occupied by Johnny's Gold Brick and Winnie's. In addition to food and drinks, they set up a karaoke booth and invited attendees to sing the song of their choice for 30 seconds. None other than Houston hip hop legend and Trill Burgers co-owner Bun B took to the microphone to sing his iconic hit "Int'l Players Anthem."
In terms of the food, attendees have a range of barbecue options. In addition to Franklin’s brisket, Houston’s Truth BBQ (ranked No. 10 in the state by Texas Monthly) served its brisket. Rodney Scott served his signature Carolina-style whole hog. Other tasty bites included smoked lamb ribs from Pat Martin, fried smoked quail from Houston’s Feges BBQ, barbacoa by Adrian Torres (Maximo in Houston), and a boudin croissant from New Orleans chef Kelly Jacques.
Vegetarians and pescetarians had plenty to enjoy as well. Ryan Lachaine, representing his new role as State of Grace’s executive chef, served poutine with the restaurant’s three-day french fries. Paul Carmichael, chef of buzzy New York City newcomer Kabawa, served cassava dumplings. Chicago chefs Sarah Grueneberg and Bailey Sullivan offered seared scamorza with eggplant agrodulce. Other favorites include a tuna hand roll from Maine chef Jordan Rubin, sweet corn sheet cake from Austin chef Mariela Camacho, and scallop crudo with curry mole from Phila Lorn (Mawn in Philadelphia).
VIPs enjoyed a number of exclusive bites, including a dry-aged beef burger from Brookyln’s Red Hook Tavern, halibut with caviar from chef Kevin Fink of Austin’s Michelin-starred Hestia, the celebrated collard green melt from Turkey & the Wolf (New Orleans), and a bison meatball from chef Cassidee Dabney of Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. They also enjoyed libations from James Beard Award winner Alba Huerta of Houston’s Southern-inspired cocktail bar Julep.
Brown is already thinking about ways to improve next year. For the first time, Southern Smoke worked with a production company on certain aspects of executing the event. It went so well she’s ready to expand the company’s role for SSF 2026.
“We always can improve every year,” she says. “There’s always ways to dial it in more.”
We can’t wait.