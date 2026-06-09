The world's most popular sport is taking over Houston this summer as the FIFA Club World Cup brings international soccer stars to the city. Whether fans are looking for a place to sip cocktails inspired by competing nations or indulge in soccer-themed desserts, local restaurants and bars are getting in on the action with limited-time food and drink specials, watch parties, and giveaways.
From sushi hand rolls representing countries around the globe to giant game-day platters built for sharing, these Houston-area spots are ready to help soccer fans celebrate every goal.
Azumi
This River Oaks sushi destination is marking soccer season with two limited-time offerings. Diners can choose three hand rolls representing competing nations for $40 with the Soccer Match Set. Options include Japan (toro, negi, shiso), Brazil (salmon, cucumber, mango salsa), USA (lobster, remoulade sauce, green onion), and France (salmon, crème fraîche, caviar). The $50 “We Are the Champions” combo includes a chef’s choice of five premium nigiri and a premium roll.
Barbacana
Chef Christian Hernandez has reimagined dishes from Portugal, Germany, Sweden, and Curaçao for Barbacana’s summer menu. Highlights include a Jolly Farms chicken piri piri sandwich inspired by Portugal and a Münster cheese bratwurst influenced by Germany. The dishes are available à la carte or as part of the restaurant’s chef’s tasting menu, offered during lunch for $65 and dinner for $75.
Best Regards
On June 14, Best Regards will transport its patrons to Amsterdam with themed cocktails and immersive decor for its Second Sunday brunch series to mark the match between Japan and the Netherlands. The outside patio will be adorned with tulips and bikes, and a large LED screen to watch the game with audio. The back patio bar will be cannabis-focused with THC drinks and space cakes, while the indoors will resemble the Red Light District.
Coltivare
The Italian restaurant in the Heights will feature a different speciality cocktail inspired by the matches being played that day in Houston. For example, for the June 14 match between Germany vs. Curaçao, the restaurant will serve a classic radler and a Genever-based highball with tonic. Other sips include a white port and tonic highball and a Santo Libre for Portugal vs. Dominican Republic (June 17), a Swedish spritz for the Netherlands vs. Sweden (June 19), and more.
Craft Pita
Both locations of the Lebanese restaurant will serve game day snacks such as fried cheese rolls, meat pies, rotisserie wings, and flatbreads. In addition, the restaurant will pour $4 Almaza beers and offer 25 percent off to-go mezze platters.
Heights Bier Garten
It’s easy to catch the game at this beer garden, thanks to its massive array of TVs. The $75 Game Day Board feeds six people and includes carnitas tacos, margarita flatbread, wings, buffalo tenders, queso, and sliders. Smaller groups can opt for the half-size version, which feeds three for $40. Jersey giveaways will take place throughout the tournament.
Lankfords The Woodlands
The Woodlands outpost of the beloved burger joint has created two cocktails for the global event. The FIFA Freeze is a neon-blue blend of tequila, passion fruit and coconut purée, lime and pineapple juices, salt, and spirulina. The green-hued Field Fresh combines vodka with muddled cucumber, coconut purée, lime juice, Midori, mint, and club soda.
Le Jardinier
It’s not often that a Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant gets game-day ready, but Le Jardinier has crafted six cocktails inspired by countries competing in the tournament. Highlights include the Black Forest Highball, a nod to Germany made with vodka, Kirschwasser, cherry soda, and mint, and Apricot Season, an Uzbekistan-inspired cocktail featuring apricot liqueur, honey syrup, green tea, Blue Curaçao, and dried apricot. The drinks are available from June 12 through July 5.
Long Weekend
The family-friendly destination is serving burgers on custom soccer ball buns during match days, alongside beer specials, photo opportunities, and a soccer kick challenge for kids. Long Weekend Cafe will also feature soccer-themed conchas and specialty coffee drinks.
Mi Luna Tapas Restaurant & Bar
The Montrose restaurant will offer happy hour all day throughout the tournament along with watch parties for teams such as Morocco, Spain, and the USA. Owned by Morocco native Youssef Nafaa, Mi Luna will celebrate the Morocco vs. Brazil matchup on Saturday, June 13 with a live performance by Salero Flamenco at 9 pm.
Shipley Donuts
The Texas-born doughnut chain is getting into the soccer spirit with limited-edition treats decorated to resemble soccer balls, fields, and team colors. The themed doughnuts will be available at more than 40 Houston-area locations from June 9 through July 19.
Southern Jerks
Feed the whole family with the FIFA Family Package, a $48 meal that includes 25 wings, two large sides, and a two-liter soda. Choose from Pepsi, Starry, Strawberry Crush, or Orange Crush.
Starduster Lounge
When World Cup matches are on at this Heights neighborhood bar, ranch waters are 50 percent off for patrons wearing a soccer jersey. Boiler Maker buckets will also be available, featuring five beers and a complimentary round of mixed shots.
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café
Stop by Sweet Paris whenever Team USA or France takes the pitch to enjoy $2 beer, wine, frozen mimosas, and French Riviera cocktails. Two specialty crêpes will join the menu from June 1 through July 31. The Creamy Pepper Jack Chicken Crêpe is served with a spring mix salad, while the Le Champion is a sweet creation featuring Nutella mousse, dulce de leche, and an edible gold chocolate soccer ball.
The Finn
Head to The Finn on June 14 from 4-8 pm for the Après Futbol Patio Party with Aperol spritzes. Then, on June 20, the Agave Afterparty invites patrons to sample soccer-inspired cocktails, including classic margaritas representing Mexico and the Blue Lagoon from Curaçao.
The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill
Locations of The Union Kitchen and Jax Grill are serving cocktails featuring Casillero del Diablo wines, an official sponsor of the Mexico National Soccer Team. Diners can choose from the strawberry jalapeño sangria or black and blueberry sangria, both priced at $6. A collectible FIFA-branded cup filled with either sangria or a margarita is also available for $20.
Winsome Prime
Take a world tour through Winsome Prime’s limited-time globally inspired cocktail menu. Highlights include Germany’s Apfelschorle, made with apple brandy and soda sour, and Portugal’s Spanish-style gin and tonic layered with white port, citrus, and rosemary. For those visiting Houston for the first time, the restaurant has created an “A Taste of Texas” sampler featuring Southern fried chicken, creamy mac and cheese, and its signature oxtail roll stuffed with smoked oxtails, collard greens, and cheese.
Zanti Cucina Italiana
The River Oaks eatery has put a soccer spin on its signature $31 dessert sphere in honor of the World Cup. From June 11 through July 19, diners can watch as a golden chocolate soccer ball filled with dulce de leche cake, caramelized pecans, and housemade fiordilatte gelato is finished tableside with warm dulce de leche sauce.
Zanti Cucina Italiana has a golden soccer ball dessert filled with dulce de leche cake.