Beloved Houston Italian restaurant bids farewell and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, include a longtime Italian favorite's impending closure and the return of the Texas Michelin Guide. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide to Halloween weekend fun.
1. Beloved Houston Italian restaurant will close after 27 years in Montrose. One of Montrose’s most beloved restaurants will soon serve its last meal. Italian-American restaurant Paulie’s and its companion wine bar Camerata will close on December 31.
2. Top Houston steakhouse toasts 10 years with a mayoral proclamation. B&B Butchers celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a bash that blended fine dining, live music, and a dash of Houston pride — complete with a mayoral proclamation.
3. Prestigious Michelin Guide selects 44 Houston restaurants for 2025 edition. The Texas restaurant scene is once again basking in the international spotlight following the Michelin Guide's 2025 ceremony in Houston. Overall, 44 Houston restaurants are included in this year's edition of the guide.
4. Houston hotel will celebrate the season with holiday pop-up bar. Omni Hotels is ringing in the holidays with an over-the-top cocktail experience that will debut at 27 hotels across the U.S., including one in Houston.
Is your order naughty or nice? Photo courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts
5. U.S. News ranks Houston middle school No. 2 in Texas for 2026. A dozen Houston-area elementary and middle schools have excelled on U.S. News and World Report's list of the best K-8 schools in Texas for 2026, with one that's a top achiever.