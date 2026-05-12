bye, bye, bellaire
Eclectic Houston neighborhood restaurant will shutter Bellaire store
A Houston neighborhood restaurant is saying goodbye to Bellaire after two years. KP’s Kitchen will close its location at 5427 Bissonnet on Sunday, May 31.
Closing Bellaire allows owner Kerry Pauly to focus on his Spring Valley location (8412 Katy Fwy), which has shown steady growth, he said in a statement.
“Our business there has continued to grow. The reason I opened a restaurant was to connect with people and the community, and it’s in my best interest to strictly focus on what’s working,” Pauly said. “We’ve been proud to be part of the Bellaire community, and there is certainly the possibility of opening a second KP’s Kitchen again in the future.”
Pauly opened KP’s Kitchen’s Bellaire location in April 2024. It built on the success of his original location, which started in Town & Country Village and moved to its current home in 2022. The restaurant has been a devoted following for its classic American fare and warm service, led by Pauly’s relentlessly cheerful demeanor.
Last year, chef Richard Knight (Feast, Hunky Dory) joined KP’s Kitchen as its culinary director. He’s introduced a number of improvements to the menu, including adding his signature fish and chips.
Diners who visit the Bellaire location during May can take advantage of daily specials such as kids eat free on Tuesday, all-day happy hour on Wednesday, and fried chicken family dinners on Sunday. In addition, Bellaire will offer select cocktails and spirits for $5 on Sunday.