shocking montrose shutter
Beloved Houston Italian restaurant will close after 27 years in Montrose
One of Montrose’s most beloved restaurants will soon serve its last meal. Italian-American restaurant Paulie’s and its companion wine bar Camerata will close on December 31.
In a statement, Paulie’s owner Paul Petronella writes that he was unable to come to terms on a lease renewal with the building’s landlord. Therefore, both businesses will operate as normal until the closing day.
“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our customers, staff, and suppliers who have been part of our journey,” the statement reads in part. “Each of you has played a significant role in making Paulie's and Camerata such special places, and we will forever cherish the relationships built and the moments shared. While this chapter is closing, the memories we created together will last a lifetime.”
Perhaps no establishment in Houston better defines what it means to be a “neighborhood restaurant” than Paulie’s. Open since 1998 at 1834 Westheimer, the restaurant serves pizza, pasta, panini, salads, and more for lunch and dinner six days per week — all served in generous portions for very reasonable prices. Its iconic decorated shortbread cookies have been a key component of celebrations across Houston. The restaurant has won the 2018 CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year and has been nominated in the category numerous other times.
Paulie’s has also played a key role in nurturing Houston’s culinary community by hosting pop-ups for everyone from Felipe Riccio (now the chef-partner for Michelin-starred March) to Ronnie Killen, Guard & Grace, and countless others.
Camerata has been open since 2013. Courtesy of Camerata
Open since 2013, Camerata has played a similarly essential role in the life of its neighborhood by hosting any number of date nights, happy hours, and late night rendezvous. It’s also served as a training ground for Houston sommeliers who have fanned out across the city to share their knowledge with oenophiles.
Petronella adds that he has no plans to find a new location for either business. Instead, he plans to devote himself to a new venture. Between now and then, he invites fans of both businesses to stop by for a final meal or two.
“I’ve worked in this building for more than half of my life. I grew up here, I learned here and I loved it here,” Petronella adds. “Our family dedicated our lives to make it the best that we could. No regrets. I could not be more proud of our staff over the years and humbled by our very loyal and loving guests.”