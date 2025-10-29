weekend event planner
Here are the 14 best things to do in Houston this Halloween weekend
This year, Halloween fell on the weekend – Friday, to be exact.
While we here at CultureMap have already given y’all oodles and oodles of places that’ll be celebrating All Hallows’ Eve, we also have some non-Halloween stuff coming up. The MFAH starts its yearly Korean Film Nights series. The City of Tomball will have a Depot Day Fall Fest. New York Deli and Coffee Shop celebrates its 50th anniversary. And, then, there are the two baddies.
All of that is happening this weekend. And don’t be surprised if you get the uncontrollable urge to check out some legendary new-wave bands as well.
Thursday, October 30
The Woodlands Arts Council presents Annette Palmer: “Where Distance Meets Connection"
Thursday will be the last day to check out “Where Distance Meets Connection,” a pop-up exhibition featuring the semi-abstract paintings of local artist Annette Palmer. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist and explore her collection, which bridges the landscapes of her native Scotland with those of her home in Texas. A resident of The Woodlands for over 20 years, Palmer’s work explores the interplay of memory, emotion, and geography through atmospheric compositions that evoke both distance and connection. 1 pm.
Houston Grand Opera presents Il trittico
Houston Grand Opera will open its first-ever full production of Il trittico, Puccini’s masterful trilogy of one-act operas — Il tabarro, Suor Angelica, and Gianni Schicchi — in a staging by James Robinson, Musical America’s 2025 Director of the Year. The production represents one of two opportunities this season for audiences to witness maestro Patrick Summers at the podium, in his final year as HGO’s artistic and music director. Through Friday, November 14. 7 pm (2 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents A Girl with Closed Eyes
MFAH’s annual Korean Film Nights festival returns for its seventh edition. Selections showcase new movies and cult favorites that reflect the energy and talent of the South Korean film industry. It kicks off with A Girl with Closed Eyes, director Chun Sun-young’s stunning 2024 debut that blends classic thriller tropes with wickedly seductive flair, crafting enigmatic twists and gripping suspense. There will also be opening-night remarks by a representative from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston. 7 pm.
Friday, October 31
Children at Risk presents Accolades Luncheon
Over at Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District, Children at Risk will host its annual Accolades Luncheon, The Texas Academy Awards of Child Advocacy. Several of the state’s largest children’s medical centers will serve as the honorary chairs of this year’s event, which recognizes child advocates across the state, elevates key priorities for children, and raises needed funds to support our mission to improve the quality of life for Texas children. 11 am.
Hidden Omakase Halloween Edition
Celebrate Halloween at Michelin-recommended Hidden Omakase with a limited-time omakase experience that transforms fine dining into something delightfully eerie. From “Bloody Bites” to “Witch’s Brew,” guests can enjoy a multi-course menu where familiar favorites take on spooky, artful twists designed to thrill the senses. Featured dishes include Oyster “Red” (white soy ponzu with beet juice and “bloodshot” beet caviar) and Dracula’s Delight (A5 nigiri with garlic soy and charred onion relish). 6 and 8:30 pm.
Houston Symphony presents "From Stage to Screen: Broadway Meets Hollywood"
Over at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, vocal powerhouses Hugh Panaro and Elizabeth Stanley will perform songs from Broadway musicals inspired by iconic films, alongside beloved tunes from movie adaptations of Broadway’s greatest hits. The evening will transport audiences through a blend of cinema and theater, celebrating the timeless connection between stage and screen. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).
Doechii in concert
One of two baddies who’ll be in town this weekend, Florida rapper/singer Doechii comes to Houston in support of her acclaimed 2024 mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which won the Grammy for Best Rap Album earlier this year. (She’s the third woman to win in that category.) Although her Live from the Swamp Tour has had some on-set difficulties here and there (Houston resident 50 Cent even trolled her online about her latest mishap), she’s still gonna whip her hair back and forth when she comes to H-Town. 8 pm.
Saturday, November 1
City of Tomball presents Depot Day Fall Fest
The Depot Day Fall Fest is a day where trains meet autumn charm. Going down at the Tomball Railroad Depot Plaza, attendees can enjoy a massive model train display, the Tomball Depot Museum, and trackless train rides through the scenic fall setting. Kids can get their fill of carnival games and fun, while parents can browse unique local vendor booths offering everything from crafts to seasonal treats. 11 am.
First Saturday Arts Market
Houston’s original pop-up art extravaganza, the First Saturday Arts Market, returns this weekend. Since 2004, this open-air celebration has been a cornerstone of Houston’s creative scene, showcasing 50 talented artists in a vibrant, community-driven atmosphere. Expect a dazzling array of fine art, live music, and craft beverages, all with free admission. This month’s market is especially poignant, marking the final appearance of Houston Cider Company as they close their beloved cidery. 11 am.
Katy Sip N Stroll
Katy Sip N Stroll returns with the 30th edition of Katy’s community food and wine event. This fall, it’s all about after-dark sparkle with the theme "Let's Glow!" Guests will get a chance to sip over 300 beverages, including over 200 selections of wine, craft beer, emerging categories, and craft spirits. There will also be bites from more than 35 local restaurants and food vendors. Plus, Kroger Experience Alley will feature 60-feet of gourmet food selections. An award will also be given for best neon costume. 6 pm.
Tate McRae in concert
And here’s the other baddie. Tate McRae, the most bodacious female vocalist to come out of Canada since Anne Murray (who has a new album out, btw) comes to Houston as part of her Miss Possessive Tour, in support of her latest album, So Close To What. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, November 2
New York Deli & Coffee Shop 50th Anniversary
New York Deli & Coffee Shop is set to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of its founding with a day filled with family fun, food, music, and more. With a live DJ providing music throughout the day, attendees will enjoy $0.50 wood-fired pizza slices in addition to other sweet and savory deli favorites for purchase, a face painting and tie-dye shirt-making station, merch giveaways, a cookie decorating station, and other fun activities. Council member Abbie Kamin will be on-site to deliver a proclamation in honor of the landmark anniversary. 11 am.
FRNDS Restaurant & Lounge presents Chef's Table Dinner Series
FRNDS Restaurant & Lounge welcomes renowned celebrity chef Tobias “Huncho” Dorzon, the 2025 Chef of the Year, for an exclusive Chef's Table Dinner Series. Chef Dorzon is known for his innovative dishes that fuse flavors and elevate traditional cuisine. This special event will feature two unique dinner services, providing food enthusiasts with a chance to indulge in an unforgettable dining experience. Attendees can expect a meticulously curated menu that showcases Chef Dorzon's signature style and culinary expertise. 7 pm.
Mammoth presents Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons
Audiences can step into a musical journey of Stardew Valley, with an orchestra performing brand new arrangements of the game’s soundtrack and video on screen. Symphony of Seasons is the new Stardew Valley concert, featuring a 35-piece orchestra performing the most memorable music from the game and a screen above the stage playing gameplay footage, plus original content exclusively created for this concert. 7 pm.