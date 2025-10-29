and the winners are...
Prestigious Michelin Guide selects 41 Houston restaurants for 2025 edition
The Texas restaurant scene is once again basking in an international spotlight. The Michelin Guide has revealed its statewide selections at an invite-only ceremony held Tuesday, October 28 in Houston.
Overall, 41 Houston restaurants are included in this year's edition of the guide. They are divided as follows:
Michelin Star awarded to “establishments serving exceptional cuisine that’s rich in flavor, remarkably executed, and infused with the personality of a talented chef.”
Maintaining from 2024:
- BCN Taste & Tradition
- Corkscrew BBQ (Spring)
- Le Jardinier
- March
- Musaafer
- Tatemó
Bib Gourmand - Awarded to “restaurants that offer good quality food for a good value.”
Maintaining from 2024:
- Belly of the Beast (Spring)
- Blood Bros. BBQ (Bellaire)
- Nancy’s Hustle
- Killen’s
- Killen’s Barbecue
- Mala Sichuan Bistro
- Pinkerton’s Barbecue
- The Pit Room
- Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q
- Rosie Cannonball
- Street to Kitchen
- Tejas Chocolate + Barbecue (Tomball)
- Theodore Rex
- Truth BBQ
- Annam
- Chopnblok
- Da Gama Canteen
- Maximo
- Papalo Taqueria
Recommended - For quality restaurants that don’t qualify for either a Bib Gourmand or a Michelin star.
Maintaining from 2024:
- Baso
- Bludorn
- Brisket & Rice
- Candente
- Hidden Omakase
- Late August
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
New for 2025:
- Agnes and Sherman
- Bar Bludorn
- Credence
- Hong King Street Food (Katy)
- J-Bar-M Barbecue
- Josephine's
- Neo
- Perseid
- The Marigold Club
Additionally, Elliot Wood of Credence was honored with the Michelin Service Award.
Michelin announced its plans to launch the inaugural Texas guide in July 2024 and revealed its selections last November. In all, 30 Houston restaurants made the 2024 guide, divided into six, one-star restaurants, 17 Bib Gourmand, and seven recommended.
Considered to be the most prestigious restaurant review authority in the world, Michelin uses five criteria to evaluate restaurants. They are: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu.
Michelin employs a team of anonymous inspectors to visit restaurants and assess their worthiness for the guide. The system has certain advantages — for example, anonymity helps ensure inspectors don’t receive special treatment during their visits. It also has disadvantages — neither readers nor the restaurants know when or how many times the inspectors visited before deciding on a rating.
Earlier this month, Michelin announced its “key” ratings for hotels across America. Hotel Saint Augustine, a boutique property in Montrose, was the only Texas addition to the list of recognized hotels.