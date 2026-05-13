the ranch rides again
Houston hospitality 'dream team' saddles up for World Cup pop-up restaurant
Two Houston hospitality veterans are teaming up with one of the city’s soccer legends to throw an epic party during the FIFA World Cup. The Ranch Presents Pitch Live will be a 35,000-square-foot pop-up venue that mixes Texas hospitality with top-notch food, drinks, and entertainment.
Located in the former Warehouse Live space (813 St. Emanuel St.), The Ranch Presents Pitch Live unites Berg Hospitality founder Ben Berg (B&B Butchers, Prime 131, The Annie Cafe, etc.) with Army Sadeghi (Melrose, Clarkwood, 1111) and Dynamo legend Brian Ching, co-founder of popular soccer bar Pitch 25 that has a location in EaDo and will soon open in Katy. Houston investor Rick Perez is also involved with the project. Together, they’ll operate a venue for 39 days — June 11 through July 19 — that puts an international spin on The Ranch, Berg Hospitality’s restaurant at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo that operated from 2022-2025.
Berg tells CultureMap that the project began when Houston’s FIFA World Cup Host Committee approached Ching about utilizing the Warehouse Live space during the tournament. Ching reached out to Berg to oversee the food and beverage operations. Berg recruited Sadeghi for his experience in nightclubs and lounges.
“I’m a sadomasochist,” Berg jokes about his penchant for taking on too many projects at once.
“Brian is the face of it and runs an awesome bar,” Berg says. “Bring in the nightlife side with people who are tops at that. My team is tops at putting on a big pop-up, and we have the structure to get this thing open. It’s kind of a dream team.”
“Hosting games in Houston is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put on something great,” Sadeghi adds. “This concept isn’t just screens and beer buckets. It operates like a global fan destination centered around matches . . . We’re programming the emotional center of the World Cup, and we’re super excited.”
The space is being divided into three sections: a main stage with multiple bars and casual dining; a more premium, VIP-style area with more elevated food and drinks; and a private VVIP lounge with its own entrance and more premium service. Berg notes that they expect the venue will be popular with corporate clients who can host events there.
Details on the food menu are still being finalized. This version of The Ranch won’t have the same full service, fine dining-style experience that the Rodeo offered, but Berg noted that many of its most popular dishes will be available. It will also serve some barbecue. Restaurants related to the countries in that day's matches will be invited to pop-up within the pop-up.
All of the World Cup matches will be shown throughout the venue on multiple screens, including a massive outdoor viewing area. In between games, the venue will host performances by DJs and musicians in a variety of genres. At night, patrons will have the option of splurging on VIP tables with bottle service.
Sadeghi thinks Houston’s diversity makes it an ideal place to host World Cup matches and visitors.
“We have South American, European, African, Mexican, they’re all very passionate about soccer,” he says. “Instead of building something generic, we want to build something that reflects Houston culturally. The goal is global energy through a Houston lens.”