honoring a legacy
IAH Terminal E dedicated to late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee
Travelers passing through George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s Terminal E will be reminded of an iconic Houston politician. On Monday, May 18, the City of Houston named the facility for the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.
Jackson Lee died in July 2024 at the age of 74. She represented the 18th Congressional District for more than 30 years.
Since the 18th includes IAH, Jackson Lee advocated for the airport throughout her tenure, helping secure more than $125 million in funding during her tenure, according to press materials. Houston Mayor John Whitmire and Houston City Council approved naming the terminal for Jackson Lee in a 2025 vote.
“Sheila Jackson Lee dedicated her life to the people of Houston, and today our city honors a legacy built on public service, opportunity and an unwavering belief in this community,” Whitmire said at the dedication ceremony. “For decades, she fought for the neighborhoods, families and future of Houston, and there could not be a more fitting tribute than having her name welcome millions of travelers from around the world to this great city.”
In the coming weeks, the airport will install a 500-pound memorial plaque crafted from cast bronze and black granite that features a bas-relief portrait of the late congresswoman. It will be located in Terminal E’s international concourse just beyond the TSA checkpoint. Approximately 35,000 international travelers pass through Terminal E daily.
“Terminal E is where Houston welcomes the world,” said Jim Szczesniak, director of aviation for Houston Airports. “Millions of travelers from around the world will now encounter the story of Sheila Jackson Lee here at one of America’s great international gateways. There could not be a more fitting tribute to a public servant who dedicated her life to connection, opportunity, and the people of Houston.”