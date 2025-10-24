Prime Celebration
Top Houston steakhouse toasts 10 years with a mayoral proclamation
When a steakhouse hits double digits, you can bet the party will be well done — and B&B Butchers didn’t disappoint. The Washington Avenue institution celebrated its 10-year anniversary with a bash that blended fine dining, live music, and a dash of Houston pride, and complete with a mayoral proclamation to make it official.
The milestone evening began with Mayor John Whitmire presenting Ben Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality Group, with an official City of Houston proclamation declaring October 21, 2025, as B&B Butchers Day.
Guests filled every corner of the luxurious steakhouse, mingling from the lively main dining room to the upstairs terrace overlooking downtown. Chef-led stations served up house favorites including hand-carved filet mignon and prime rib, tenderloin, and B&B’s signature Mr. G’s Classic Caesar salad. A seafood and raw bar dazzled with oysters and caviar, while mac and cheese and brussels sprouts made sure comfort never went out of style.
If the food was indulgent, the drinks were pure theater.
Signature cocktails flowed from themed bars — think Rémy Martin Sidecars accompanied by live cigar rolling, Telmont Brut Champagne paired with caviar, and espresso martinis that could rival dessert. A live Champagne tree greeted guests at the door, offering a literal toast to 10 years of success, while a live carcass display in the Butcher Shop reminded everyone that B&B has never shied away from a little spectacle.
Guests celebrated a decade of steaks and stories — a journey that began as Berg Hospitality Group’s first concept and has since grown into a Texas empire of 14 restaurants. From supporting first responders to partnering with the Houston Food Bank, the team’s community spirit has long been part of its recipe for success.
Prime players on the scene included Mario Castillo, Coco Dominguez, Chelsea Edwards, Chris Land, Lou Savarese, Anita Sehgal, Anu Davis, Courtney Zavala, Blakely Griggs, Nick Florescu, Alexis Finch, Kenneth Finch, Bo Garza, Shelby Forbert, Martin Dennis, Emily Hanley, Lisa Hoover, Shelley Ludwick, Hannah Swiggard, Morgan Skiba, Margo Cox, Sydney Dixon, Christine Truong, Thomas Nguyen, Tanara Washington, Mel Camp, Stephanie Paget Moritz, Robyn Brown, Anna Parham, Megan Humphreys, Arthur Mooradian, David Galic, Brian BK Hall, JP Ramirez, Ali Davoudi, Army Sadeghi, Mason Sadeghi, Natalie Claire, and James Springer Jr.