This Week's Hot Headlines
5 Houston suburbs among best places to retire and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Houston news of the week. Five area suburbs are among the top places to retire, plus the long-awaited Ismaili Center — the first in the U.S. — prepares to open its doors. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend right here.
1. 5 Houston suburbs deemed best places to retire in 2026 by U.S. News. Houston-area suburbs should be on the lookout for an influx of retirees in 2026. A new study by U.S. News and World Report has declared The Woodlands and Spring as the 4th and 5th best cities to retire in America, with three other area suburbs making the top 25.
2. Houston's new retro-styled jazz supper club sets opening date. Brent “Doc” Watkins has a very specific reference for Doc’s Houston, his new jazz supper club that’s opening November 15 in the historic Tower Theater in Montrose.
3. CultureMap editor's 11 favorite dishes at Houston restaurants in October. New to CultureMap: A roundup highlighting editor Eric Sandler's favorite dishes of the month.
4. 10 things to know about America's first Ismaili Center opening in Houston. The long-awaited Ismaili Center, Houston is set to open to the public next month. As the only Ismaili Center in the United States, and seventh in the world, it joins its international communities in London, Vancouver, Lisbon, Dubai, Dushanbe, and Toronto.
5. H-E-B's new store brings strawberry cups and seafood boils to Katy. The beloved Texas grocery store chain H-E-B has opened its Jordan Ranch location, serving Katy and Fulshear and further expanding the footprint of the brand in Houston.