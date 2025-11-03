Where's Eric Eating
CultureMap editor's 11 favorite dishes at Houston restaurants in October
As both the city editor of CultureMap and the host of a bi-weekly podcast about Houston restaurants, I am one of those fortunate people whose literal job responsibilities include regularly dining at restaurants. Even though I’m not (and never have been) a food critic, it’s impossible to experience these places without forming some opinions about them.
A couple of years ago, I began documenting my favorite dishes of the month on Instagram. I thought it would be helped for people who looked at my feed as they made their own decisions about which new restaurants to try. Since then, local influencers and food writers have put their own spin on the format.
In addition to those posts, I’m going to share a few thoughts about my picks here on CultureMap. These are not reviews (at all); instead, they’re meant to be a quick summary of what I liked about each dish.
My rules are simple. First, expect approximately 10 dishes each month. Critically, it’s only one dish per restaurant, and no restaurant will appear twice in the same month. Generally, they’ll be new restaurants in the Houston area, but I’ll always mix in an old favorite or two — and I reserve the right to include other parts of Texas when something particularly excellent grabs my attention.
Finally, they’re not presented in any particular order. I do not have a No. 1 favorite dish. I like something about all of them.
Here are my favorite dishes I ate at Houston-area restaurants in October.
Bucatini Amatriciana at Paulie’s
The Montrose staple makes all of its pastas in house, including this tube-shaped style that’s paired with an unapologetically spicy Amatriciana sauce. I add shrimp both for a little protein and to cut the heat a little. With the restaurant set to close December 31, I’ll certainly be back for another order as well as my other favorites on the menu.
Fried squash blossom taco at Late August
Part of the restaurant’s recently-introduced, seven-to-nine-course tasting menu, the crispy squash blossom is paired with lettuces from Lucille’s 1913’s farm and wrapped in a tortilla made with nixtamalized blue corn. Earthy, crunchy, and a little spicy, it’s a compelling combination of flavors that shows off chef executive chef Sergio Hidalgo’s skills that helped the Midtown restaurant retain its place in the Michelin Guide.
Mezze at March
Speaking of tasting menus at restaurants in the Michelin Guide, one-star March includes this impressive spread of small bites as part of its Levant menu. If it only included the freshly baked pita and caviar, that would have been enough, but the ability to mix and match the various bites — everything from a sweet-and-spicy muhamara to a tangy cheese and briny olives — added an interactive, almost playful element that matches the restaurant’s light-hearted approach to contemporary fine dining.
Wonton soup, grilled beef spring roll, and Vietnamese egg rolls at Kim Son
Before the restaurant closed on October 12, I put it one last to-go order that featured three items I’ve been enjoying for more than 30 years. Most of all, I’ll miss the wonton soup for being the perfect source of salty, savory comfort any time I felt a little under the weather or wanted to be warmed up on a cold day.
Stone crab and cold seafood at Truluck’s
Recently reopened after a two-month renovation, the Galleria-area steakhouse is once again serving its signature stone crab. While the days of all-you-can-eat are gone, the sweet, briny crab remains as compelling as ever.
Barbecue tray at Redbird BBQ
Admittedly, Port Neches isn’t in the Houston area, but this barbecue restaurant, ranked No. 4 in the state by Texas Monthly, is worth the 100-mile drive. Go for the hot honey ribs, the expertly-rendered brisket, the Persian-style koobideh sausage, the dinner rolls — well, all of it, really. And save a little room for banana pudding.
Capellini with lobster at Coltivare
While every visit to this Heights staple should always include its signature black pepper spaghetti, those who eschew its other pastas are missing out. The thing, delicate noodle allows the lobster’s natural sweetness to shine, as do the herbs and lemon in the sauce. Given the seasonal nature of most of Coltivare’s menu, go soon, since it might not be around much longer.
Sea bass with frisee and smoked trout roe at Leo’s River Oaks
Steaks are definitely the focus at this retro-styled establishment that won Best New Restaurant at the 2025 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, but chef Kirk Thompson and his team cook a nice piece of fish, too. Here, the seared sea bass gets a boost of umami from the smoked trout roe, while a citrus beurre blanc adds acidity to cut the rich flavors.
Ginger-scallion lobster at Fung’s Kitchen
Prompted by my mother to choose “something different” for dinner, we headed outside the Loop to this Southwest Houston staple. One of the lobster preparations is always a reliable choice, as the wok-seared meat is never rubbery or overcooked and the delicate sauce brightens up the meat. The half Peking duck we split could’ve also made this month’s list.
Chicken Milanese at Maximo
Since taking over the kitchen earlier this year, chef Adrian Torres has continued to showcase his vision for modern Mexican cuisine at this Rice Village restaurant. Crispy, juicy, and paired with a spicy green spaghetti, the chicken Milanese is comforting, familiar, and utterly craveable. No wonder Michelin included Maximo as one of the city’s five new Bib Gourmand recipients.
Wild mushroom pizza at Murray’s Pizza & Wine
Newly opened in Memorial, this new concept from the owners of Leaf & Grain offers an elevated approach to pizza centered around a sourdough crust that’s fermented for three days. For this pie, a mix of mushrooms are roasted in wine and butter that’s further enhanced with a bright salsa verde and a garlic-cream sauce. The intensely savory flavors make for a compelling bite, especially when paired with the restaurant’s frozen Negroni.
