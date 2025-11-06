weekend event planner
These are the 14 best things to do in Houston this weekend
Judging by all the various holiday-related light shows that’ll be happening this weekend, we are officially in what is now known as “Mariah season.”
As for non-Xmas stuff, this weekend offers several events for all the vinylheads in the area. It also has comedian John Mulaney showing up to do some stand-up. (He isn’t the only funny person coming to town.) Asia Society Texas starts up its annual Night Market, while the Bites and Beyond Festival will be serving up music and food at Discovery Green.
All of that is happening this weekend. So, as a man with always-beautiful hair once said, we got things we gotta catch up on.
Thursday, November 6
Mid Main Houston presents First Thursday Block Party
Let’s see what’s going on at our favorite monthly block party. On the music front, DJ Squincy Jones will be spinning at the breezeway, while Blue Heron Yacht Club, Mermaid Junction, and The Cold Stares will be performing around the block. Fresh Arts (this month’s nonprofit partner) will present the Artist INC Alumni Art Exhibition at Mid Main Gallery. Mark “Scrapdaddy” Bradford will have sculptures on Winbern Street, and Kearin Ever Cook will debut a mural in the Mid Main garage. 6 pm.
Holocaust Museum Houston presents Cynthia Isakson: "Anachronous" opening reception
The Holocaust Museum Houston presents "Anachronous," a new exhibition from Argentinian photographer Cynthia Isakson. The artist incorporates family photos into her own work, weaving together their stories with hers to create a new narrative. Featuring 18 digital photographs printed on breathable waterproof fabric, "Anachronous" projects moments from the past on top of contemporary portraits. Through Sunday, March 8. 6 pm.
The Blessings Gallery presents Khruangbin Albums Listening Party
For those who couldn’t get tickets to the two sold-out shows Grammy-nominated, Houston psych-rock trio Khruangbin will be doing at the Heights Theater this week, plant/vinyl shop The Blessings Gallery will give fans the next best thing: a listening party at its Heights location, just five doors away from the theater. Along with playing albums by the band, the gallery will also brew a special tea elixir for everyone to enjoy. 7:30 pm.
Friday, November 7
Asia Society Texas presents Night Market
Asia Society Texas’ annual Night Market returns. Drawing inspiration from street markets in East and Southeast Asia, the all-ages festival celebrates Houston's Asian and Asian American communities through food, arts, shopping, and activities. Enjoy a festive evening as Asia Society Texas transforms its parking lot, street, and building into a marketplace, beer garden, and game zone. While the outdoor market is free and open to the public, tickets are required to access activities and sumo wrestling demonstrations inside Asia Society Texas' building. 6 pm.
Vitacca Ballet presents Creation House 2
An audience favorite, Vitacca Ballet Company Artists bring new work to life within this innovative incubator, Creation House 2. The premiere features six original works within an intimate and unique setting. Creation House 2 marks Vitacca’s annual choreographic platform, designed to promote the company artists’ creative development while spotlighting their voices both on and off stage. 7 and 9 pm.
Live at the Founders Club: Divas Across the Decades
Christina Wells will present an intimate night of music celebrating the iconic divas who have shaped the soundtrack of our lives — from the 1940s to today. Wells has performed on America’s Got Talent, as part of the Broadway National Tour of Chicago, and in Theatre Under the Stars’ The Little Mermaid, Newsies, and more. With powerhouse vocals, the support of her live band, and her backup singers LaBraska Washington and Lydia Jackson, Wells will belt new life into legendary hits. 7:30 pm.
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical
A Beautiful Noise is the true story of how Neil Diamond went from a Brooklyn kid to become a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, the show features a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline." The show is an energy-filled musical memoir that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career. 7:30 pm (2 and 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 and 7 pm Sunday).
Saturday, November 8
Bites and Beyond Festival
The Bites and Beyond Music & Food Festival brings together more than 30 culinary vendors, including Late August, Gatlin's BBQ, Pho Saigon, Goode Company, and community partners UH's Eric's Restaurant and HCC Culinary. There will also be four stages of live music, featuring New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia, genre-bending violinist Demola The Violinist, and a lineup spanning house, disco, Latin, and Afrobeats. 1 pm.
Sound Revolution presents Tiny June + Friends Community Food Drive
In light of the recent issues with SNAP and EBT benefits, Nicaraguan-born, Texas-raised singer-songwriter Tiny June and some fellow musicians will be coming together not just for the music, but for their neighbors. For this free event, they’ve partnered with Cabador Supper Club to provide pre-cooked meals for families in need. You can help by sponsoring a tray of food, which will be distributed later this month based on the money they raise. 6:30 pm.
John Mulaney: Mister Whatever
Ever since he got outta rehab, comedian John Mulaney has been winning left and right. His latest Netflix stand-up special, 2023's Baby J, won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special. And he’s been getting raves for his Netflix talk show Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney. You can catch the former SNL writer/non-alcoholic beer pitchman this weekend in Sugar Land, making a stop on his John Mulaney: Mister Whatever tour. 7:30 pm.
Lone Star Lyric presents Let’s Get Lost
Take a trip on a train or “A Slow Boat to China” and whisper “Arrivederci, Roma” this weekend with Lone Star Lyric, Houston’s premiere boutique lyric theater and cabaret company. It’s been 20 years of great music, big laughs, and even a few tears. With Let’s Get Lost (held for one-night-only ]at Houston's own NY cabaret room, Ovations Night Club in Rice Village), LSL’s crooners will take you back to where it all began. Backed by a fantastic jazz trio, this will be a night to remember. 7:30 pm.
Sunday, November 9
Burger Fresh and Destination Unknown Records presents Vinyl and Fries
Have you ever gone to a record swap and wished you had a burger and fries to go with all the crate-digging you’ll be doing? Burger Fresh in Humble and Destination Unknown Records have answered your prayers with this record show. Along with tasty burgers and fries that will be available for purchase, six vendors will be there with vinyl, CDs, tapes, posters and other physical media to buy/sell/swap. Noon.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents “Myths and Leyendas: Mujeres”
The MFAH will host a family festival celebrating women in myths, legends, and Latin American history. This festival highlights the Museum’s commitment to Latin American and Latino art, and art of the Indigenous Americas. The event will include food, live music, and dance performances on the Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza. Visitors can play a lotería game with cards featuring MFAH works of art, and wander through the Cullen Sculpture Garden. While the event is free, securing tickets in advance is recommended. 1 pm.
DACAMERA at the Eldorado: Pianist Julius Rodriguez
DACAMERA at the Eldorado: Rising Jazz Stars presents New York-based pianist Julius Rodriguez, who merges elements of jazz, funk, and soul, capturing the essence of both old-school and contemporary styles. His sophomore album, Evergreen, showcases his expansive musical vision and versatile talent. Released in 2024 under the Verve label, the album features new original works that fuse various styles, presenting a bigger and more audacious sound. 5 and 7 pm.