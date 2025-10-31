go west, Texas grocer
H-E-B's new store brings strawberry cups and seafood boils to Katy
The beloved Texas grocery store chain H-E-B opened its Jordan Ranch location this week, serving Katy and Fulshear and further expanding the footprint of the brand in Houston.
“Opening our doors in this growing community is an honor, and we look forward to providing our neighbors with convenient, close-to-home shopping experiences and solutions,” said Juan Siso, store leader and 17-year H-E-B employee. “As H-E-B Jordan Ranch will be the furthest west large format H-E-B in the Houston region, we not only have the opportunity to grow with this Ft. Bend County area, but we will have the pleasure of serving those who will find their way to our aisles from nearby Waller and Harris counties.”
The store is located at at 29711 Jordan Crossing Blvd, at the corner of Texas Heritage Parkway and Jordan Crossing.
Opening day included plenty of festivities such as face painting and a mariachi band. Customers were treated to a Texas take on the strawberry cup internet sensation — Belgian chocolate ganache poured over fresh strawberries.
H-E-B's long history of community giving was also on display. Members of the company gave out $20,000 worth of donations to local nonprofits. The foundations of Katy, Lamar, and Royal ISD also received $5,000 each. Another $5,000 was given to Fulshear’s Texana Cafe to help their mission of employing neurodiverse individuals in the community.
As with most H-E-B stores. the Jordan Ranch location offers a number of amenities, including a walk-up seafood boil stand, a full-service drive-up pharmacy, curbside pick-up, a fuel station complete with carwash, bakery, deli, florist, craft beer and wine section, meat market, and live cooking demonstration station.
This year marks the 120th anniversary of H-E-B first opening in San Antonio. Since then, it has grown into a Texas cultural institution, particularly in Houston. H-E-B will host their 74th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Houston later this month.