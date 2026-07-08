weekend event planner
These are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
With 713 Day on the horizon (more on that soon), Houstonians might want to enjoy some music-related fare this weekend.
T.I. – the Rubber Band Man himself – will be coming down for a show. Jazz legends Kahil El’Zabar and David Murray will be at HMAAC. Local DJ duo Soul Control will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a night of spins. Some local musicians will convene for intimate live sets. This weekend even has a couple of Disney-related events that’ll have audiences singing – but, of course, don’t talk about Bruno.
Thursday, July 9
Group Acorde presents Representation of Form
For its 10th-year anniversary, Group Acorde recreates Representation of Form, an immersive experience combining art forms that invites audiences to rethink shapes, image, and sounds. Dancer/photographer Christopher Peddecord takes photographs of Acorde dance artists and layers the images with one another, initiating a series of sequences that will not only be displayed throughout the space, but used as inspiration for live contemporary choreography and music scores. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 5 & 8 pm Saturday; 2:30 pm Sunday).
Improv Houston presents Gary Owen
Gary Owen, aka Black America’s “favorite White comedian” (per Ebony) closes out his three-night stint at Improv Houston, the same town where he recently got married for the second time. The former ComicView host and “Happily Married Man” from the Think Like a Man movies has been entertaining American audiences for more than a decade, having performed to sold-out audiences in all the major comedy clubs and theatres across the country. 7:30 pm.
Movie & Dance: Encanto with Live Ballet Folkloric
This vibrant evening of music, culture, and family fun begins with a performance by local Ballet Folklórico group Mixteco Ballet Folkorico!, bringing the traditions, rhythms, and storytelling of Mexican dance to life on the main stage. It will be followed by a screening of Disney’s Encanto, a story full of heart, family, and unforgettable songs. Before it all begins, attendees can participate in pre-show activities in the plazas such as games, crafts, and other family-friendly fun. 7:30 pm.
Friday, July 10
Dream Con
Dream Con unites enthusiasts globally to celebrate gaming, anime, sports, film, music, and pop culture while fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging. The three-day convention seeks to showcase diverse talents, amplify underrepresented voices in mainstream spaces, and redefine the landscape of fandom events. This year’s lineup of special guests include Insecure star/creator Issa Rae, Grammy-winning R&B star Leon Thomas, hip-hop veteran Wale, and Texas-born comedian KevOnStage. 10 am (10 am Saturday and Sunday).
Cactus Music presents Sparta In-Store Performance and Signing
Born from the ashes of At the Drive-In, El Paso band Sparta has more or less been the proficient vehicle for vocalist/guitarist Jim Ward to share his views on Americana – and they’ve been quite a delight. Now, the band is back with its sixth LP, 𝘊𝘶𝘵 𝘈 𝘚𝘪𝘭𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘦, where Ward and co come out swinging with a charming array of songs that are both cerebral and emotionally charged. Expect them to keep on swinging when they appear at Cactus Music for an in-store performance and signing this weekend. 5:30 pm.
Houston Museum of African American Culture presents the We Be Free Tour: Kahil El’Zabar and David Murray
Two giants of creative music — percussionist Kahil El'Zabar and saxophonist David Murray — will share one stage in an intimate 150-seat setting, for the final stop of their We Be Free Tour. The concert serves as the musical centerpiece of Bayou City Stewards: Celebrating America From Our Perspective, an exhibition exploring 250 years of African American art at HMAAC. Ice House Radio will film and archive the performance live for Houston's permanent musical record. 7 pm.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Miroirs No. 3
After surviving a car crash that kills her boyfriend, Laura is taken in by a local woman who witnesses the accident. As she recuperates, Laura begins to integrate herself into the lives of the woman and her initially reluctant husband and son. However, they cannot outrun the ghosts of the past, which begin to stir, as acclaimed director Christian Petzold (Afire) spins a modern gothic fairytale about the lies people tell themselves, and the strange ways that grief, connection, and compassion bind and sustain humankind. 7 pm (5 pm Sunday).
Saturday, July 11
Sugar Land Space Cowboys x Tokyo X Anime Night
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Tokyo X, the largest indoor Japanese festival in Texas, are teaming up for an Anime Night celebration. Fans can enjoy an evening that blends baseball and Japanese pop culture, as the Space Cowboys take on the Albuquerque Isotopes. The event will feature cosplay, anime-themed vendors, interactive fan activities, cosplay meetups, themed photo opportunities, and a preview of this year's Tokyo X festival. The first 2,000 fans receive an exclusive My Hero Academia x Sugar Land Space Cowboys jersey. 5:30 pm.
Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier
Red Bull Dance Your Style brings the best dancers together in freestyle battles where the crowd votes who advances to the National Finals. From hip-hop to house, to locking and popping, dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to wow the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor. 6 pm.
Archway Gallery presents 18th Annual Juried Exhibition opening reception
Archway Gallery will present its 18th Annual Juried Exhibition, benefiting nonprofit organization Friends for Life. The annual event is an opportunity for 2D and 3D artists who are not members of the gallery to participate in a group exhibition in Houston’s longest-running, artist-owned-and-operated art space, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Donna Tennant, this year’s invited juror, will select works from among those submitted by local artists, and 50 percent of all sales will be donated to Friends for Life. Through Thursday, July 30. 6:30 pm
T.I. in concert
ATL’s very own Tip “T.I.” Harris takes a break from his burgeoning stand-up career to return to what originally made him a superstar: rapping on the mic. He comes to Houston as part of his “The King Succession Tour,” a celebration of both legacy and lineage. The tour features direct support from T.I.’s sons Domani and King, marking a rare multi-generational moment on stage and inspiring the tour’s title. In the past quarter-century, T.I. has released 11 albums – most recently The L.I.B.R.A. in 2020. 8 pm.
Soul Control 11th Year Anniversary
DJ duo Soul Control has been a driving force in Houston’s music and nightlife culture, creating unforgettable experiences rooted in community, connection, and an undeniable love for great music. Now, the dynamic DJ duo returns to celebrate over a decade of memories, dance floors, and timeless sounds at the historic Eldorado Ballroom. Expect a carefully curated soundtrack spanning soulful house, classics, rare grooves, R&B, disco, hip-hop, and the eclectic selections that have made Soul Control a beloved staple in Houston’s creative community. 10 pm.
Sunday, July 12
Art Factory presents Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo
After his son Nemo is taken far from home, the overly cautious Marlin sets out across the ocean in a heartfelt and hilarious journey to bring him back. Along the way, he encounters unforgettable sea creatures, faces his deepest fears, and learns that love sometimes means finding the courage to let go. Based on the beloved Disney and Pixar film, this 60-minute musical adaptation features imaginative staging, a vibrant score, and a heartfelt message for viewers of all ages. Through Sunday, July 19. 3 pm.
Hotel Saint Augustine presents House of Sound
Hotel Saint Augustine is presenting the third volume of House of Sound, its live performance series that celebrates music, film, and creative connection. Featuring intimate, back-to-back sets from local artists, House of Sound offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. Volume 3 features an incredible, entirely local lineup of 30-minute sets from Kam Franklin of The Suffers, singer-songwriter Sara van Buskirk, and four-piece ensemble Sorry Sarah. 4 pm.
Stages presents Broadway and Beyond: From Opening Nights to Encores
Stages fan favorite Holland Vavra will present an intimate cabaret celebration marking her 30th production with the company. The theater will transform into a cozy setting — complete with special table seating, bar, and live accompaniment — for a unique evening that invites audiences to relive the magic, the memories, and the music that have made Holland a beloved presence. The show will feature Broadway showstoppers and hits from her past Stages performances. Through Sunday, July 26. 4 pm.