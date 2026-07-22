relish the change
Comfort food restaurant confirms big move to new River Oaks development
One of Houston’s most reliable destinations for classic American fare will have a new home in 2027. Relish Restaurant & Bar will leave its current home on Westheimer for a new location at The RO mixed-use development.
The restaurant issued a brief statement that reads as follows:
Relish's River Oaks location will remain open through the end of the year and looks forward to continuing to serve its customers during this time.
Relish will open a new location at The Ro, Transwestern's forthcoming mixed-use development in River Oaks. Additional details, including timing and opening plans, will be shared at a later date.
Relish’s announcement follows news earlier this week that Island Grill, the family-owned Mediterranean restaurant, will open its sixth location in the space currently occupied by Relish. The new Island Grill is expected to open in the spring of 2027.
Owners Addie and Dustin Teague opened the current River Oaks location of Relish in 2016. In 2024, they opened a second location in Town & Country Village. The restaurant is known for its wide-ranging menu of American fare such as pastas, steaks, seafood, and salads. Standout items include the fried chicken, deviled eggs, and lobster roll.
The RO is Transwestern’s 17-acre mixed-use development that’s currently under construction at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and West Alabama. Relish is the first restaurant to be confirmed for the project. As CultureMap has previously reported, The Birdsall, a 34-story luxury hotel and condo tower from Auberge Resorts Collection, will anchor The RO.
With the RO not expected to open until late 2027, fans of Relish's River Oaks location will need to make the drive to Town & Country to satisfy their lobster rolls cravings for most of next year.