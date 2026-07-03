Asia Society Texas presents A Nice Indian Boy

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Aerial Roots Theatre Company

Asia Society Texas and Aerial Roots Theatre Company bring Madhuri Shekar's A Nice Indian Boy back to Houston audiences, offering a warm and witty portrayal of love and marriage in today's Desi diaspora.

Naveen Gavaskar just wants a traditional Hindu marriage to a nice Indian ... boy. A meet-cute at a temple sparks a romance between Naveen, a Type A, Bay Area engineer, and Keshav, a free-spirited, Bollywood-loving man who happens to be white. Naveen brings his new boyfriend home to his Indian-American family, just as his sharp-tongued sister, Arundhathi, returns with news of her own. What follows is an uproarious journey as the family navigates duty, tradition, and self-discovery in their quest for happily-ever-afters.

Asia Society Texas and Aerial Roots Theatre Company bring Madhuri Shekar's A Nice Indian Boy back to Houston audiences, offering a warm and witty portrayal of love and marriage in today's Desi diaspora.

Naveen Gavaskar just wants a traditional Hindu marriage to a nice Indian ... boy. A meet-cute at a temple sparks a romance between Naveen, a Type A, Bay Area engineer, and Keshav, a free-spirited, Bollywood-loving man who happens to be white. Naveen brings his new boyfriend home to his Indian-American family, just as his sharp-tongued sister, Arundhathi, returns with news of her own. What follows is an uproarious journey as the family navigates duty, tradition, and self-discovery in their quest for happily-ever-afters.

WHEN

WHERE

Asia Society Texas Center
1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://asiasociety.org/texas/events/nice-indian-boy

TICKET INFO

$35 (35% discount for AST Members)

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