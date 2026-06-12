Archway Gallery presents 18th Annual Juried Exhibition opening reception

Archway Gallery will present its 18th Annual Juried Exhibition, benefiting the nonprofit organization, Friends for Life. The annual event is an opportunity for 2D and 3D artists who are not members of the gallery to participate in a group exhibition in Houston’s longest-running artist-owned and operated visual art space, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

This year’s invited juror, Donna Tennant, will select works from among those submitted by local artists for the exhibition. Fifty percent of all 18th Annual Juried Exhibition sales will be donated to Friends for Life, chosen by gallery members as the event’s community partner.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through July 30.