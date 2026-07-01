Red Bull Dance Your Style Qualifier

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Red Bull

Red Bull Dance Your Style brings the best dancers together in freestyle battles where the crowd votes who advances to the National Finals.

From hip-hop to house, to locking to popping, dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to wow the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor.

Red Bull Dance Your Style brings the best dancers together in freestyle battles where the crowd votes who advances to the National Finals.

From hip-hop to house, to locking to popping, dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to wow the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor.

WHEN

WHERE

Silver Street Studios
2000 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-bull-dance-your-style-south-usa-tickets-1990155985125?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$17.05

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