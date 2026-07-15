Company OnStage presents A Taste of the Season

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Company OnStage

Company OnStage will celebrate the new theater season with cake, creativity, and community at A Taste of the Season. The inaugural baking competition and family-friendly event brings together local bakers, theater lovers, and community members for a day of sweet treats and artistic inspiration.

Professional, home, and student bakers will compete by creating show-inspired cakes, with celebrity judges selecting standout designs and delicious creations. Guests can admire the entries, enjoy tastings, and experience a fun day centered around creativity and community pride.

Proceeds from the event support Company OnStage’s mission of providing affordable, professional-quality theater in Southwest Houston.

Company OnStage will celebrate the new theater season with cake, creativity, and community at A Taste of the Season. The inaugural baking competition and family-friendly event brings together local bakers, theater lovers, and community members for a day of sweet treats and artistic inspiration.

Professional, home, and student bakers will compete by creating show-inspired cakes, with celebrity judges selecting standout designs and delicious creations. Guests can admire the entries, enjoy tastings, and experience a fun day centered around creativity and community pride.

Proceeds from the event support Company OnStage’s mission of providing affordable, professional-quality theater in Southwest Houston.

WHEN

WHERE

Civic Center
7008 S Rice Ave, Bellaire, TX 77401, USA
https://givebutter.com/a-taste-of-the-season-j6kuxi

TICKET INFO

$10-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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