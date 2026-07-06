Group Acorde presents Representation of Form

In its 10th year anniversary, Group Acorde recreates Representation of Form, an immersive experience combining art forms that invites audiences to rethink shapes, image, and sounds.

As a dancer himself, photographer Christopher Peddecord has a unique sensibility to capture movement through his photography that creates sensual and mysterious narratives. In this collaboration with Group Acorde, Peddecord takes photographs of Group Acorde dance artists and layers the images with one another, initiating a series of sequences of movement and choreography that will not only be displayed throughout the space but used as inspiration for live contemporary choreography and music scores.

The live performances will include projections of the captured images and installed on various surfaces throughout MATCHbox 1 alongside live dance and music, primarily bass and saxophone. The dancers and musicians will perform throughout the installation, sometimes complementing the projected images and at times creating a different environment for the audience.

Those in attendance will be able to choose what and where to focus their attention at any given moment as well as walk around the installation and explore the projected images.