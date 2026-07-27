Mitochondria Gallery presents "Between Flame, Stone, and Tide" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Chika idu and Mitochondria Gallery

Mitochondria Gallery will present its summer exhibition, "Between Flame, Stone, and Tide," bringing together the practices of Alex Peter Idoko, Chika Idu, and Ejiro Fenegal. The exhibition explores how elemental forces shape narratives of memory, identity, belonging, and environmental responsibility.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 22.

Mitochondria Gallery will present its summer exhibition, "Between Flame, Stone, and Tide," bringing together the practices of Alex Peter Idoko, Chika Idu, and Ejiro Fenegal. The exhibition explores how elemental forces shape narratives of memory, identity, belonging, and environmental responsibility.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 22.

WHEN

WHERE

Mitochondria Gallery
2220 Commerce St # D, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://mitochondriagallery.com/between-flame-stone-and-tide/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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