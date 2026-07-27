Mitochondria Gallery presents "Between Flame, Stone, and Tide" opening reception
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Chika idu and Mitochondria Gallery
Mitochondria Gallery will present its summer exhibition, "Between Flame, Stone, and Tide," bringing together the practices of Alex Peter Idoko, Chika Idu, and Ejiro Fenegal. The exhibition explores how elemental forces shape narratives of memory, identity, belonging, and environmental responsibility.
The exhibition will remain on display through August 22.
Mitochondria Gallery will present its summer exhibition, "Between Flame, Stone, and Tide," bringing together the practices of Alex Peter Idoko, Chika Idu, and Ejiro Fenegal. The exhibition explores how elemental forces shape narratives of memory, identity, belonging, and environmental responsibility.
The exhibition will remain on display through August 22.