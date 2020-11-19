Here are the top 9 things to do in Houston this weekend

In case you haven't heard, Dave Chappelle will be in town this weekend to do some shows at House of Blues. We can only expect him to do standup that will be equal parts riveting, problematic, and eventually side-splitting. If that's not your thing, this weekend offers plenty of indoor/outdoor fun for you and the whole family.

Look for a new outdoor market in The Heights, an Instagrammable experience at River Oaks District, an art crawl, and a film fest. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, November 19

M-K-T Sunset Market

Debuting this weekend, the M-K-T Sunset Market is an outdoor market event that'll happen in The Heights every third Thursday. This “feel-good” market provides bikers, walkers, joggers and workers with a selection of pre-made meals, locally sourced produce, artisan goods, etc. It will also feature Houston chefs and local businesses (more than 30 vendors are set to participate) offering an eclectic mix of products and entertainment. 4 pm.

New Art/New Music: "Let Your Voice be Heard"

"Let Your Voice be Heard" is a new interactive piece Badie Khaleghian, a doctoral candidate at Rice’s Shepherd School of Music, will be showing off during this virtual, worldwide, interactive concert. Designed to be performed via Zoom by six woodwind players, Khaleghian’s piece allows audience members to “vote” on its progression, giving a unique opportunity for the audience to participate in the music-making process. This composition also seeks to initiate dialogue on sensitive social and political subjects. 6 pm.

Friday, November 20

Holidaze at River Oaks District

River Oaks District has gotten together with local artist/MATTER Creative founder Matt Johns to produce a holiday-inspired, immersive gallery. It will feature four distinct vignettes designed to evoke nostalgia and transport guests away from the holiday bustle through whimsically designed sets. (Our favorite: "Hard Candy Christmas," partially inspired by Dolly Parton's holiday classics.) Bottom line: this gallery will have an abundance of events and Instagrammable moments. It will run through Thursday, January 3. 10 am.

Houston Symphony presents American Strings: From to Folk to Film

This weekend, Steven Reineke and the Houston Symphony string section will definitely be working their bows as they perform John Williams favorites, Leroy Anderson classics, Scott Joplin’s The Entertainer, and more as they showcase a multitude of American composers and musical styles. Saturday's show will be livestreamed and, due to social-distancing requirements, in-person seating for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday is limited and current season subscribers receive priority. 8 pm (2:30 and 8 pm Saturday; 2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, November 21

ArtCrawl Houston

A pesky pandemic was certainly not going to stop this year's ArtCrawl Houston from doing its thing. Now in its 28th year, this tradition of the artists' "open studios" (which always goes down on the Saturday before Thanksgiving) gives visitors the chance to check out the live/work/show spaces of these neighborhood "urban pioneers." This year's pARTicipants (get it?!) include Bisong Art Gallery, Hardy & Nance Studios, Mother Dog Studios and others. 10 am.

Da Camera presents Anthony McGill and Gloria Chien in Recital

Da Camera of Houston continues to roll out its fall series of virtual programming with Anthony McGill, clarinet, and Gloria Chien, piano, in recital. Filmed at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, Massachusetts, the duo will perform three works: Johannes Brahms’ Clarinet Sonatas, Op. 120, Nos. 1 and 2, along with Carl Maria von Weber’s Grand Duo Concertant, Op. 48. McGill will host a pre-performance reception for Da Camera members. 7 pm.

Sunday, November 22

Houston Chamber Choir presents A Time to Give Thanks

Houston Chamber Choir will kick off its season with a concert that will introduce two new performances, along with personal reflections, excerpts from past performances and a special virtual choir project. As the choir says on its website, "The very thought of singing for you again fills us with gratitude and anticipation, two feelings often associated with thanksgiving... Come, ye thankful people, come, and experience this joyful season concert kick-off." Noon.

Jim Beam's Beam Garden at Little Woodrow's Midtown Bar & Grill

Bourbon lovers can take a break from their normal beer drinking routine to enjoy a refreshing Jim Beam Highball at this little pop-up. Consumers will be able to sample a Highball cocktail from a Highball tap wall or a handcrafted Highball at a Highball cart, take photos with friends at various Insta-worthy photo opportunities and receive a number of unique, swag giveaway items. Space is limited and all consumers must RSVP and be 21 and up to attend. 3 pm.

Houston Cinema Arts Festival: Night of the Kings

This year's Houston Cinema Arts Festival will wrap up its final night of programming with another showing of writer-director Philippe Lacôte's sophomore feature Night of the Kings, a fantasy/drama set in a treacherous, West African prison. There will actually be two ways you can see this film: virtually at the HCAS site or at a drive-in screening over at Houston Ballet, which will also screen a short film before the movie. 7:30 pm.