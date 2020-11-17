Comic legend Dave Chappelle surprises Houston with 3 socially distanced shows

Few have managed to summarize the all-out debacle of 2020 like comedian Dave Chappelle. His recent romp on Saturday Night Live — which included an illuminating and hilarious rundown of this year: COVID, the presidential election, President Trump coming down with coronavirus, and racial tensions — even featured marching orders for those looking for hope.

He called for a “kindness conspiracy” with random acts of kindness to blacks “who don’t deserve it.” And for those battling hostility, oppression, or fear, he offered advice: “That's what I fight, and what I suggest you fight. You gotta find a way to live your life. You gotta find a way to forgive each other. You gotta find a way to find joy in your existence, in spite of that feeling.” He also, in his trademark manner, offered “(n-word) lessons.”

No telling if Chappelle will wax philosophical when he pops up in Houston for three surprise shows this week. The comic announced today three performances at House of Blues Houston (1204 Caroline St.) on Thursday, November 19; Friday, November 20; and Saturday, November 21. Tickets are on sale online only through Ticketmaster.

Organizers are taking precautions during the pandemic. Tables for the performance will be socially distanced and will seat four. Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Ticket holders will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test prior to entry, according to a press release. Those with negative test results will be allowed entry; refunds will be available for those who test positive.

This is Chappelle’s first official return to Houston since last October, where he surprised a crowd at Rudyard’s, then added a series of subsequent, impromptu shows at House of Blues.