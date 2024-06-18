Families with young children will experience an all-new, first-of-its-kind, kid-centric event at CoComelon Party Time, where they can have a party experience and meet their favorite CoComelon characters.

Guests will also get to take a pretend ride in a hot air balloon, where they explore the larger-than-life rainbow play zone, and even climb through the clouds. There is a coloring/activity center and make-your-own party hat station, as well as a story time and sing-along! Best of all, party guests have the opportunity to interact with some of their favorite CoComelon friends such as JJ, Cody, Nina, YoYo, and TomTom.