Houston eatery known for lobster tacos picks Cypress for 4th location
One of Houston’s top neighborhood restaurants is coming to Cypress. Jonathan’s the Rub will open its fourth location in Bridgeland, the 11,500-acre residential community on Fry Road south of Hwy 290.
Slated to open in the fall of 2025, the new Jonathan’s the Rub will be one of six new tenants at Village Green, a 70-acre mixed-use development within the 925-acre Bridgeland Central district, developer Howard Hughes Holdings Inc announced in a release. Others, which could open as soon as spring 2025, include:
- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the French-inspired cafe known for its crepes, panini, waffles, and more
- Crust Pizza Co., the Texas-based pizza chain that serves thin crust, Chicago tavern-style pies
- Venetian Nail Spa, an elevated salon with more than 70 locations across the country
- Teal Poppy, a woman’s clothing boutique
- Gelato & Co., an Italian-inspired gelato shop with a location in Katy
Bridgeland is already home to a number of restaurants, including Local Table, the Mediterranean-inspired concept from the families behind Houston favorite Hungry’s.
Turning to Jonathan’s, the restaurant will occupy over 5,500-square-feet indoors, giving it space to host private events, as well as over 2,600-square-feet of outdoor seating on two patios. Like its siblings in Memorial, Spring Branch, and the East End, it will be open daily for lunch and dinner with brunch on the weekends. Expect a menu built around chef-owner Jonathan Levine’s signature “new Houston” cuisine, a kicked-up take on comfort food that includes everything from lobster tacos and blackened shrimp and grits to Italian American classics and steakhouse fare.
"We were looking for the 'next frontier' that aligned with our brand,” Levine said in a statement. “We first looked at Bridgeland in 2021, when development within Bridgeland Central had not started. We did our homework and made the decision when we learned it was a Howard Hughes project."
Village Green will also be home to a 100,000-square-foot H-E-B grocery store and One Bridgeland Green, touted as the Houston area’s first mass timber office building. Slated to open in summer 2025, the sustainability-focused, three-story office building aims to achieve LEED® Gold Certification.