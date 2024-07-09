Trinity Episcopal Church presents Rising Hot 20th Annual Trinity Jazz Festival

The Rising Hot 20th Annual Trinity Jazz Festival celebrates jazz in its many forms, including smooth jazz, Latin jazz, and big band jazz performances.

The festival begins on July 18 with the Bayou City dinner and silent auction featuring vocalist Kim Prevost and guitarist Bill Solley with a catered dinner by Ragin Cajun.

In partnership with St. John’s Downtown Church, the July 19 performance highlights saxophonist Kim Waters at the WeServ Theater.

On July 20, the festival returns to Trinity Episcopal Church in the historic sanctuary, with headliner Emmy-nominated Benny Benack III, known for his energetic style and velvety voice. Local Latin music favorite Ermelinda Cuellar will open the show.

Finally, on July 21, Trinity Episcopal Church will close out the festival with its famous jazz mass featuring the music of Count Basie under the musical direction of master trumpeter James William III.