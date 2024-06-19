Discovery Green presents The Lion King

Discovery Green will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King with a movie night under the stars. A lion cub named Simba looks forward to following in his father's footsteps and becoming king of the African pride lands one day, but his happy childhood turns tragic when his uncle murders his father and drives him into exile.

Guests are welcome to bring blankets, camping chairs and snacks. Food, beer, and wine are available for purchase at The Lake House. Alcohol and glass containers are prohibited. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and visitors can arrive early for games and activities.