weekend event planner
These are the 15 best things to do in Houston this weekend
Kids are going to have a lot of fun this weekend. The circus is literally coming to town. You and your little ones will also have the chance to see The Lion King on stage and on the big screen. And let’s not forget they’ll be able to get their CoComelon on.
But the adults will be able to enjoy themselves too this weekend, whether it’s having a wine dinner, stopping by a cocktail pop-up, taking in a classic French film, attending a watermelon dance and summer social, or getting their freak on with a legendary R&B/hip-hop performer from their youth.
Here are this weekend’s best bets.
Thursday, July 18
Nickel City presents Strange Thursday
Superstar bartender Yael Vengroff, a winner of both the Speed Rack bartending competition and American Bartender of the Year at the Spirited Awards, will pop-up at the East End bar to promote Strange Water, the canned coconut water she helped create. The one-time Houstonian will be slinging coconut drinks made with Producer Mezcal, Corazon Tequila, and other spirits. Expect shenanigans 6 pm
Brennan’s presents Rodney Strong Vineyard Wine Dinner
Get ready for an elegant, four-course wine dinner with special guest Justin Seidenfeld, senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing at Rodney Strong Vineyards, who will present selections from Napa and the Russian River Valley, including exclusive pours from Davis Bynum and Rowen Wines. The evening opens with welcome bubbles, and dinner includes compressed watermelon and shrimp, escargot pantalba and bison Wellington. $195 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 7 pm.
Discovery Green presents Park After Dark
Beat the heat this summer at Discovery Green during Park After Dark. Enjoy lawn games from Rocket Dog, the Gateway Fountain, music, food trucks, vendors, and special park lighting. Free line dancing classes by Gretchen “Coachgee” Jean will go down during the first hour. The event will be located at the Andrea and Bill White Promenade, a wide granite walkway that bisects the park, and serves as the local “market place” of Discovery Green. Through August 8. 7 pm.
Aaron Lewis in concert
Vermont-based powerhouse and former Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is coming to Houston this weekend. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, Lewis completed a series of solo country projects that led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts —Town Line (2011) and Sinner (2016). Lewis’ 2022 album Frayed at Both Ends emerged as the best-selling country album in America. Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out, and his recently released album The Hill is no different. 8 pm.
Friday, July 19
CoComelon Party Time
Families with young children will experience an all-new, first-of-its-kind, kid-centric event at CoComelon Party Time, where they can have a party experience and meet their favorite CoComelon characters. Guests will also get to take a pretend ride in a hot air balloon, where they explore the larger-than-life rainbow play zone, and even climb through the clouds. There is a coloring/activity center and make-your-own party hat station, as well as a story time and sing-along. 10:30 am (11 am Sunday).
3rd Annual Watermelon Dance & Summer Social
For more than 30 years, Dawn Fudge has brought us summers full of music and watermelons. In that tradition, locals are presenting the 3rd Annual Watermelon Dance & Summer Social at Cottonwood. Entry proceeds go to local musicians and local radio, so come show your support and shake your bones to some great music and while eating delicious watermelon. This year, they will have a two-day event, in order to bring you more awesome music. It also benefits 90.1 KPFT. 5 pm.
Trinity Episcopal Church presents Rising Hot 20th Annual Trinity Jazz Festival
The Rising Hot 20th Annual Trinity Jazz Festival celebrates jazz in its many forms. The Friday performance highlights saxophonist Kim Waters at the WeServ Theater. On Saturday, the festival returns to Trinity Episcopal Church with Emmy-nominated headliner Benny Benack III. Finally, on Sunday, Trinity Episcopal Church will close out the festival with its famous jazz mass, featuring the music of Count Basie under the musical direction of master trumpeter James William III. 7 pm (6 pm Saturday; 11 am Sunday).
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth is an immersive, live, family entertainment experience filled with acts that push the limits of human potential. The reimagined circus, which no longer features animals of any kind, is an action-packed production with modernized acts. Audiences will see never-before-seen stunts, acrobatic displays, and comedic acts from a globally diverse cast that includes 75 performers hailing from 18 countries. 7:30 pm (11 am, 3, and 7 pm Saturday and Sunday).
Saturday, July 20
Discovery Green presents The Lion King
Yes, the Lion King musical is still going on at Hobby Center. But this weekend, Discovery Green will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Disney animated classic with a movie night under the stars. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, camping chairs, and snacks. Food, beer, and wine are available for purchase at the Lake House. Alcohol and glass containers are prohibited. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and visitors can arrive early for games and activities. 7 pm.
Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston presents Ruddigore (or The Witch’s Curse)
Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Houston’s production of Ruddigore (or The Witch’s Curse) is a satirical take on the Victorian melodrama genre. Ruddigore’s zany plot has it all — ghosts, witches, curses, disguises, and reluctantly wicked villains who try to make off with the fair maiden. All of the Baronets of Ruddigore are under a curse enacted by a witch long ago — each of the successive Baronets must commit some kind of a crime every single day, or else they will die in agony. Through Sunday, July 28. 7 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Le Samourai
In a career-defining performance, Alain Delon plays a contract killer with samurai instincts. After carrying out a flawlessly planned hit, he finds himself caught between a persistent police investigator and a ruthless employer, and not even his armor of fedora and trench coat can protect him. An elegantly stylized masterpiece of cool by maverick director Jean‑Pierre Melville, Le samouraï is a razor-sharp cocktail of 1940s American gangster cinema and 1960s French pop culture — with a liberal dose of Japanese lone-warrior mythology. 7 pm (5 pm Sunday).
Missy Elliott in concert
Missy Elliott celebrates the 27th anniversary of her debut album Supa Dupa Fly by coming down to Houston and performing all her classic bops, as well as hits she’s written and produced for other artists. She’s currently bouncing from city to city headlining her first-ever tour, Out of this World: The Missy Elliott Experience. She will be joined by Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and longtime collaborator Timbaland. 7 pm.
Sunday, July 21
Insomnia Gallery and Deep End Records present Punk Rock Garage Sale
Insomnia Gallery and Deep End Records are back again for their monthly Punk Rock Garage Sale. If you haven't caught on yet, these happen on the third Sunday of every month at Bad Astronaut Brewing in the Hardy Yards development just north of downtown. While summer is heating up, stay relatively cool as this event is all indoors and the space itself now has air conditioning. There will be over 50 vendors inside this massive adult playground of a venue that also features pool tables, foosball, air hockey, cornhole, and more (and all free to play). 2 pm.
Legacy Community Health and Quest Diagnostics present 22nd Annual Mint Julep
The 22nd annual Mint Julep, presented by Legacy Community Health and Quest Diagnostics, will feature the theme of Le Cirque du Mint Julep: A Glitter and Glam Carnival. The event will honor Tony Bravo and Richard Werner, former Mint Julep chairpersons and long-time supporters of Legacy's cause. From its origins as the Montrose Clinic in 1978 to becoming a nationally recognized leader in HIV/AIDS testing, prevention, and treatment, Legacy Community Health has remained steadfast in its mission to fight HIV/AIDS for nearly 40 years. 6 pm.
Wooster’s Garden presents Chef David Cordua Kitchen Takeover
Wooster’s Garden has teamed up with veteran Houston chef David Cordúa, chef and owner of The Lymbar, for a Kitchen Takeover. Houstonians are invited to enjoy this one-night only, handcrafted menu until supplies last. Prepared by the renowned chef himself, Cordúa’s specialty menu will feature soft warm pretzels, mini crispy tacos, tempura fish tacos, 44 Farms muffaletta dogs, and fried chicken sandwiches. 6 pm.