Houston Tex-Mex restaurant reboots as steakhouse and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including a Tex-Mex restaurant's upcoming reboot and the much-anticipated RodeoHouston concert lineup. Read on for our most popular stories of the week, then head here for more weekend fun.
1. Houston Tex-Mex restaurant to shutter and reopen as a casual steakhouse. A restaurant in the Heights is switching from Tex-Mex to steaks. Rocket Farm will close its Tex-Mex restaurant Superica on February 15 and reopen the space as Star Rover, a casual steakhouse, on February 26.
2. RodeoHouston reveals 2026 lineup starring Lizzo, Lainey Wilson, and Creed. After months of social media anticipation, the lineup for this year’s RodeoHouston concert series has been revealed. It’s a year of homegrown talent making bucket list appearances, intriguing debuts, reliable stunners, and millennial nostalgia.
3. Sawyer Yards cafe closes as Astro-owned Houston coffee brand pivots. A Houston hospitality group is shifting from operating cafes to selling coffee products to as many people as possible. Rex Hospitality’s decision to focus on products such as cold brew concentrate means that Maven Coffee in Sawyer Yards has closed, but the space will soon reopen as the newest outpost of a growing Houston coffee shop.
4. New Texas-sized dance hall and saloon two-steps into Houston mall. A massive country music dance hall is two-stepping into Houston. Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon will open its third Texas location this month at Plazamericas, the Latin-themed shopping mall and entertainment complex in Southwest Houston.
5. Soccer-obsessed Houston sports bar flies into new home in Montrose. An enduring Montrose sports bar is making a big move this fall. The Phoenix on Westheimer will move from its current location to a new home at 1643 Richmond Avenue.
