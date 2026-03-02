TxMo Best New Restaurants
4 Houston spots make Texas Monthly's best new restaurants of 2026 list
Texas Monthly has revealed its 10 best new restaurants for 2026. Published Monday, March 2, the list is open to restaurants that opened between December 1, 2024 and October 31, 2025.
Notably, it’s the first edition of the list written by Paula Forbes, who succeeded veteran writer Pat Sharpe last year. She writes that that 2025 was “a lackluster one for Texas restaurants. . . Restaurant experiences that feel truly worth it, that have the power to wow, are hard to come by. But they’re out there,” she continues.
Forbes found those “worth it” experiences at restaurants in Houston, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Paris, a small town in far northeast Texas near the Oklahoma border. Once again, Houston led the way with four spots. They are:
- Agnes and Sherman, an Asian American diner in the Heights (No. 1)
- Zaranda, a California-inspired Mexican restaurant in downtown (No. 3)
- Di An Pho, a Vietnamese restaurant in Chinatown (No. 7)
- Latuli, chef Bryan Caswell’s eclectic neighborhood restaurant in Memorial (No. 9)
Forbes hails Agnes and Sherman as her Restaurant of the Year, writing that it deserves a promotion to four-star status after the three-star review she wrote in October. She praises a number of chef Nick Wong’s dishes, including a French dip sandwich, shrimp cocktail, and crab rangoon. “Wong respects the cuisines he riffs on but is not afraid to contort them. The combinations are irresistible,” she writes.
Zaranda, James Beard Award winner Hugo Ortega’s ode to both the state of California and Baja California, earned its spot for its eponymous dish of seafood cooked in a wire basket, among other items. Forbes hails Di An Pho’s 70-year old chef Hung Van Tran for opening a restaurant that only serves his definitive versions of both beef and chicken pho. She writes that Latuli serves some of Caswell’s signature dishes from across his career, including “a crab-packed crab cake (served with spicy sorghum mustard), a pecan-smoked pork chop, and Shiner-steamed mussels.”
Dallas restaurants take three spots on the list. At Rainbowcat (No. 5), James Beard finalist Misti Norris is riffing on comfort fare such as chicken tenders, a McMuffin made with porchetta and braised greens, and a dessert inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Michelin-starred Mamani (No. 6) earns its spot for expertly-crafted French and Italian fare and a lengthy wine list. Sushi Kozy (No. 10), led by Uchi Dallas alum Paul Ko, restored Forbes’ faith in omakase dining.
Austin’s sole representative is Fish Shop (No. 4), which serves West Coast-inspired seafood such as a Dungeness crab cocktail and halibut crudo alongside Gulf Coast-style fare such as well-sourced oysters.
San Antonio’s Petit Coquin (No. 8) is Forbes’ “favorite” of the three French restaurants on the list thank to its “streamlined prix fixe menu and laissez-faire atmosphere,” she writes. Diners are encouraged to try dishes such as country pâté, steak au poivre, and rice pudding.
BonFire (No. 2), a French restaurant in Paris, TX, also has Houston ties. Chef Patten Sommers spent the early part of his career in the Bayou City, working at restaurants such as Triniti, Ciao Bello, and Brenner’s on the Bayou.
The full list is as follows:
1. Agnes and Sherman, an Asian American diner in Houston
2. BonFire, a French restaurant in Paris
3. Zaranda, a Mexican restaurant in Houston
4. Fish Shop, a seafood restaurant in Austin
5. Rainbowcat, a comfort food restaurant in Dallas
6. Mamani, a French and Italian fine dining restaurant in Dallas
7. Di An Pho, a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston
8. Petit Coquin, a French restaurant in San Antonio
9. Latuli, a modern American restaurant in Houston
10. Sushi Kozy, a Japanese restaurant in Dallas