New Texas-sized dance hall and saloon two-steps into Houston mall
A massive country music dance hall is two-stepping into Houston. Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon will open its third Texas location this month at Plazamericas, the Latin-themed shopping mall and entertainment complex in Southwest Houston.
Similar to its existing locations in Dallas and San Antonio, Cowboys Red River will occupy almost 37,000 square feet, including a 2,500-square-foot “race-track” dance floor that’s designed for two stepping, line dancing, and boot scootin’. With that much space, the dance hall aspires to host as many as 2,000 people per night, according to press materials.
A rendering previews Cowboys Red River.Courtesy of Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon
"We’re fired up to bring Cowboys Red River to Houston," vice president and COO Scott Murphy said in a statement. "For over 30 years, we’ve been the biggest, baddest honky-tonk in Texas — the kind of place where you can hold someone close on the dance floor or raise a little hell with your buddies and feel right at home either way. Now it’s Houston’s turn. With our race-track dance floor, top-tier live acts, and that Southern hospitality we’re known for, we’re bringing a whole lot of romance, energy, and Texas-sized fun to this city. Houston, grab your boots, a couple of friends, and let’s go have a damn good time.”
Honky-tonk band Runnin’ Behind will be featured regularly on the stage. In addition, Cowboys Red River expects to host between 12 and 15 national touring acts in its first year.
Other amenities include 1,700 parking spots, free valet for “unescorted ladies,” pool tables, and a mechanical bull. Cowboys Red River offers special packages for birthdays, bachelorette parties, and other special occasions. It will be open Wednesday-Saturday from 7 pm until 3 am.
The company’s first location opened in Dallas in 1989 and once earned a CMA Award for Nightclub of the Year. San Antonio followed in 2003.
"Building the Cowboys Red River Dance Hall and Saloon legacy has been my passion for over six decades," founder and CEO Michael J. Murphy added. "We are here to bring Houston the best dancing and honky-tonk experience in the world, blending our authentic roots with world-class entertainment. This expansion is a testament to our team’s resilience and our commitment to the next generation of Texas country music fans."