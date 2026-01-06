January may be a time to resist a tipple for many, but that doesn’t mean skipping Houston’s bar scene. For those embracing Dry January, local hot spots are pouring everything from non-alcoholic (NA) spirits to refreshing juices — proof that a night out can mean skipping the booze without missing out on flavor.
Barcelona Wine Bar
The Montrose wine bar has two non-alcoholic cocktails on hand. The Bees and Bays is a layered sip of lime, salted honey syrup, and cardamom, topped with sparkling water and finished with torched smoky bay leaves. Meanwhile, hibiscus, blue flower, Earl Grey tea, blueberry shrub, salted honey syrup, lemon, aquafaba, and mint are blended for Tea Time.
Berg Hospitality Group
Benjamin Berg’s restaurants are January resolution–friendly with Reset menus at Annabelle Brasserie, B&B Butchers, B.B. Italia, Prime 131, The Annie Café & Bar, Trattoria Sofia, and Turner’s. Alongside the prix-fixe, protein- and calorie-conscious menu are zero-proof beverages, including the Lemoncell-No Martini (NA lemon liqueur, triple chamomile tea, and lemon juice) and the Proteiña Colada, a creamy concoction that provides 10 grams of protein.
The Board Room
The recently-opened CityCentre spot dedicated to charcuterie has six mocktails on its drink list for January. Highlights include the Lavender Spritz Mocktail, a pairing of sparkling NA wine, lavender syrup, lemon, and Topo Chico, and the NA Morada, a zesty combination of NA tequila, fresh blackberries, and ginger beer.
Brasserie 19
Three classic cocktails get the NA treatment at this French brasserie. The No-jito, Spicy Paloma, and French “O”-75 deliver the familiar flavors with Ritual NA spirits.
Brennan’s of Houston
Snag a spot in the iconic restaurant’s newly renovated Courtyard Bar to savor sips such as the Ginger Pear (pear nectar, ginger beer, lemon juice, cinnamon sugar), the Nogroni (NA gin, NA aperitif, orange), and the Sparkling Cranberry Apple (cranberry juice, sparkling apple cider, lemon, cinnamon syrup).
Coltivare
Pair a pizza or cacio e pepe with this Heights eatery’s zero-proof cocktails or non-alcoholic beers and wines. Creative selections include the Madame Pamplemousse with grapefruit, bay leaf, apple cider vinegar, and Topo Chico, and the Il Rosmarino, a combination of cranberry, rosemary, black pepper, apple cider vinegar, and Topo Chico.
Good God, Nadine’s
Cold-pressed juices from local juicery ZoZo Fresh star in Good God, Nadine’s mocktail lineup. With anti-inflammatory benefits, offerings range from the Obsidian, a charcoal-activated juice with strawberry and lemon, to the Nightcap, a cacao nut milk drink with cold brew and cardamom, finished with shaved chocolate.
Guard and Grace
The upscale steakhouse continues its attention to detail with its spirit-free selections. Find the Zero Mule and Italia-No (a riff on a negroni) listed with the fruit-forward Tropical Tango and Blackberry Sparkler. The Desert Oasis stands out with assam black tea, pomegranate, orgeat, and za’atar.
Hamsa
Hamsa leans into inventive flavor combinations with its zero-proof options. Choose between four unique drinks, including the Yerba Mate-plum-ginger beer creation Tea Time and the Put Your Cukes Up, a mixture of basil, shishito, cucumber, pink peppercorns, lime, and Topo Chico.
Jethro’s Cocktail Lounge
Dry January doesn’t mean skipping this Midtown lounge. Jethro’s four booze-free beverages include a Watermelon Fresca (Cut Above Agave, lime, agave, and watermelon juice) and 9 out of 10 (strawberry purée, orgeat, and lime).
Latuli
Chef Bryan Caswell’s Memorial-area hotspot nods to Texas roots with its mocktails. The zero-proof tequila drinks are the Ginger Spur with ginger simple syrup, orange juice, and ginger beer, and the Spring Saddle, blending strawberry chamomile with lemon, lime, and soda.
Lyric Market
The downtown food hall is serving spirit-free blueberry, strawberry, mango, and classic margaritas throughout January. Non-alcoholic brews from Athletic Brewing Co. are also on the menu.
The Marigold Club
The mocktails match the elegance of the interior at the Marigold Club. Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits serve as the base, with additional notes of olive in the Secret Garden, cranberry and lime in the Chelsea Bloom, and grapefruit and lemon in the Windsor Fire.
Monkey’s Tail
The neighborhood bar has crafted a list of spirit-free drinks to entice those imbibing or not. The six NA items include twists on a carajillo, gin and tonic, and penicillin. The Pick-Piña is flavor-packed with fresh pineapple, chamoy, giffard grenadine, dill pickle brine, and tajin. The Viva Maracuya, a passionfruit-mango-tiki spices beverage, and the Chango House Soda, with green apple, lime leaf, and lemongrass, round out the menu.
Morton’s Steakhouse
For those who want to skip any and all spirits, Morton’s Steakhouse has the Orchard Season (apple, pineapple, cranberry, lemon, and Fever-Tree Ginger Ale) and the Lavender Field (lavender, pineapple, and Fever-Tree Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade). The Margarita Zero and Strawberry Nogroni deliver the full cocktail experience using NA spirits.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
The Faux-Paloma (traditional or spicy) with ruby red grapefruit soda, and the Moscow Mule-inspired Clean Kick are two new additions to Perry’s Steakhouse for Dry January, along with the restaurant’s signature shaken sodas, the Raspberry Cucu-Cooler and the Pineapple Ginger Ale.
Postino
The wine cafe’s alcohol free list includes a Naked Ranch Water and Espresso Flirtini, along with non-alcoholic beer. There are three new additions for 2026: Airplane Mode with Italian orange and NA Amaro, the Ginger Drift with NA Amaro, lemon juice, ginger beer, and mint, and Best Day Brewing Kolsch.
Snooze A.M. Eatery
Feel like an insider by ordering one of the three new dirty sodas to slip onto Snooze’s secret menu. Pineapple Upside Down pairs Coke with pineapple juice, vanilla syrup, and vanilla cream, while the Strawberry Shortcake has Sprite and house-made strawberry purée, and the Orange Dreamsicle features Fanta.
Traveler’s Table
Why settle for one NA beverage when there’s an entire flight at Traveler’s Table. The Free-Spirited Flight features the Freelance Journalist with NA gin, tonic, lime juice, simple syrup, cucumber, and rosemary; A Shady Place for Sunny People with NA rum, guava, pineapple, coconut, and cinnamon; and The Quiet Life, a NA tequila drink with pineapple purée and chili salt. The hibiscus-forward La Vida Tranquila and the fruity To Have and Have Not mocktails can be ordered separately.
Uchi
The restaurant’s three Ritual zero-proof cocktails pair seamlessly with its Japanese-inspired menu: the Mitsu Mitsu with NA gin, rosemary, and yuzu honey; the Akabanaa with hibiscus, lime, and agave; and the Shokuzen, made with NA aperitif, zero-proof wine, and citrus oleo.