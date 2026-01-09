RodeoHouston 2026
RodeoHouston reveals 2026 lineup starring Lizzo, Lainey Wilson, and Creed
After months of social media anticipation, educated guessing, wishing, and internet sleuthing, the lineup for this year’s RodeoHouston concert series has been revealed. It’s a year of homegrown talent making bucket list appearances, intriguing debuts, reliable stunners, and millennial nostalgia.
While the lineup announcement is always huge news in Houston — taking over social media feeds for days of discourse — it was New York City that got the first real taste of rodeo vibes this week.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, January 7, 2026 debut performer Russell Dickerson played live onstage in Manhattan’s Times Square. RodeoHouston invaded the Big Apple with denim-clad dancers and Howdy, the rodeo’s own bow-legged mascot, mingling with New Yorkers heading home from work. It was an auspicious way for Houston’s month-long legacy event to make a splash on an international stage. Seeing the rodeo logo in Times Square must have been a sight for expat Houstonians. Too bad Howdy didn’t bring funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and carnival games to round out the experience.
“We strive to bring Houston the very best in live entertainment, and the 2026 lineup raises that standard once again,” Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, said in a statement. “From chart-topping newcomers to artists making their long-awaited return after nearly 20 years, this year’s lineup is truly a reflection of both our Western roots and the vibrant footprint of the Houston community.”
Kicking off on Monday, March 2, with Riley Green leading the charge, the lineup will feature a total of nine new artists making their RodeoHouston debuts, including Dickerson, Lizzo, Forrest Frank, Megan Moroney, Creed, Shaboozey, Pepe Aguilar, Red Clay Strays, and Koe Wetzel.
(Sorry, Journey fans, it’s time to stop believing that y’all are getting a make-up show after last year’s electrical fire that scuttled the show within minutes.)
Creed is this year’s classic-rock tentpole act. Yes, Creed is classic-rock now, and has been lovingly accepted by Gen Z and Gen Alpha alike. Perhaps the band will follow in the footsteps of Canadian rockers Nickelback who drew 75,036 for their rodeo debut in 2024.
As previously announced, Cody Johnson will close out RodeoHouston with a concert-only performance on Sunday, March 22 with openers Jon Pardi and Randy Houser. Old timers hoping for George Strait may be a little disappointed, but Johnson’s appeal is undeniable and next-generation forward.
Soulful behemoth Chris Stapleton returns to RodeoHouston for the first time since 2023 on Thursday, March 12. Debuting in 2017, every Stapleton RodeoHouston show feels like church. The man and his band have a way of commanding a crowd at NRG Stadium like few others can. The only one that’s come close to total satisfaction in recent memory has been Jellyroll.
RodeoHouston was quick to tout that for third year in a row, the lineup will include two Latin artists with J Balvin and Pepe Aguilar scheduled. The latter is headlining the perennially massively-attended Go Tejano Day, which features the Go Tejano Mariachi Invitational Championship just before Aguilar’s set.
After several years of Houstonians complaining about a lack of female representation, four female acts, including 2024’s standout Lainey Wilson, made the lineup. Megan Moroney is this year’s It Girl, with her army of emo cowgirls now switching from blue to pink. Houston flutist Lizzo will make her RodeoHouston debut on Friday, March 6 for Black Heritage Day, making up for her 2020 performance that was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.
The unofficial mayor of the rodeo, Trill Burgers impresario Bun B, who had performed every year since 2022, seems to be taking the year off. No one will be surprised to see Bun, though, at least make a sneaky cameo appearance sometime in 2026. Count on an even bigger Trill Burgers presence, too.
Elsewhere, the lineup features three acts that have been away from RodeoHouston since the mid-aughts, including neo-twang daddy Dwight Yoakam (2004), pop idol Kelly Clarkson (2004), and Cross Canadian Ragweed (2006), currently riding a wave of red dirt nostalgia since reuniting in 2024 after nearly 15 years of dormancy.
Hometown boy Parker McCollum has become a RodeoHouston staple, affirmed by his fourth ride out to the star stage on Friday, March 20. Faith-based pop star Forrest Frank performs on Sunday, March 8. The grandson of late meteorologist Neil Frank, the Fulshear-native is 2026’s contemporary Christian act.
Two elder statesmen of pop-country, Luke Bryan (returning for the 13th time) and Tim McGraw (a mere 11 shows), will both perform. We’re still a little blue about the legendary water skier Alan Jackson not giving RodeoHouston one more night before he retires later this summer, but hey, Rascal Flatts is making their first stop since 2018.
New-schoolers Shaboozey, CMA Vocal Group of the Year recipients Red Clay Strays, and celebrity bar owner Koe Wetzel round out the lineup.
Tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com/tickets on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in two waves — 10 am for March 2-11 performances and 2 pm for March 12-21. Prices start at $30, plus a $5 convenience fee.
RodeoHouston 2026 Performer Lineup
- Riley Green — Monday, March 2
- J Balvin — Tuesday, March 3
- Rascal Flatts — Wednesday, March 4 – Armed Forces Appreciation Day
- Russell Dickerson — Thursday, March 5 – Sensory Friendly Day
- Lizzo — Friday, March 6 – Black Heritage Day
- Dwight Yoakam — Saturday, March 7
- Forrest Frank — Sunday, March 8
- Luke Bryan — Monday, March 9 – First Responders Appreciation Day
- Megan Moroney — Tuesday, March 10
- Creed — Wednesday, March 11
- Chris Stapleton — Thursday, March 12
- Shaboozey — Friday, March 13
- Kelly Clarkson — Saturday, March 14
- Pepe Aguilar — Sunday, March 15 – Go Tejano Day
- Cross Canadian Ragweed — Monday, March 16
- Red Clay Strays — Tuesday, March 17
- Koe Wetzel — Wednesday, March 18
- Lainey Wilson — Thursday, March 19
- Parker McCollum — Friday, March 20
- Tim McGraw — Saturday, March 21 – RodeoHouston Finals
- Cody Johnson — Sunday, March 22 – Concert-only performance