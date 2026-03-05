weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
We’re officially in rodeo mode, which means Ubers and METRORails will be filled with cowboy hat-wearing folk, heading over to NRG Park and indulging in all the western extravagance.
But there are always other things going on in the city, including the grand opening of a new restaurant, a stage adaptation of a F. Scott Fitzgerald masterwork, the opening night of FotoFest, and the beginning of Jazzy Sundays in the Park.
So, go outside and feel the power of love!
Thursday, March 5
The Green Room Grand Opening
The Green Room, an intimate, 26-seat restaurant next to Heights & Co, will have its grand opening this weekend. This restaurant aims to offer Houstonians a more intimate, technique-driven and hospitality-forward dining experience. The dinner menu will change monthly, with an optional five-course Chef’s Dinner Party menu and a wine program featuring grower champagnes, certified organic producers, and premium wines by the glass. 4 pm.
Mid Main Houston presents First Thursday Block Party
The businesses of Mid Main Mid Main Lofts invite the community to celebrate another First Thursday, benefiting the Dr. Marnie Rose Foundation and supporting Team Escalante Express in the upcoming Run for the Rose 5k. The block party will also celebrate the birthday of Jennifer Escalante, the Sig’s Lagoon co-founder who passed away in 2024. This First Thursday honors her lasting impact and legacy within the community. 6 pm.
Akaash Singh: Generational Triumph Tour
Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor. His career took off with many television shows including MTV’s Wild’n Out, Netflix’s Brown Nation, and HBO’s The Leftovers. After finding success in TV, he pivoted his focus toward the podcast Flagrant, co-created with fellow comedian/pal Andrew Schulz. His two-day stop in Houston has him performing four shows, but the early shows are already sold out. Thankfully, the late shows still have tickets. 9 pm.
Friday, March 6
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
The annual Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo features a wide variety of events, including a livestock & horse show, music & concerts, attractions & activities, and daily rodeos. Headlining music performers this weekend include Lizzo, Dwight Yoakam, and Forrest Frank. Weekday rodeos start at 6:45 pm, with the main show happening at around 8:45 pm. Weekend rodeos start at 3:45 pm, with the entertainer taking the stage at approximately 5:45 pm. For a full schedule of events, go to the official website. Through Sunday, March 22. 8 am.
Improv Houston presents Jordan Jensen
Jordan Jensen started comedy in upstate New York before moving to Nashville, where she spent a year working for clubs and taking her comedy on the road in her pickup truck. Last year, she dropped her first Netflix special, Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You, as well as co-star in the Will Arnett-Laura Dern dramedy Is This Thing On? Catch her this weekend at Improv Houston, where she’ll hit audiences with tales of her bizarre upbringing, highly unconventional family, and filterless confessions of her time on this filthy planet. 7:30 & 9:45 pm (7 & 9:30 pm Saturday).
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents The Great Gatsby
The Great Gatsby, based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. The story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square). 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 7 pm Sunday).
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Moonlight Movies: Back to the Future
The MFAH begins its annual, month-long, time “Moonlight Movies” series with a screening of a 1985 classic. In Back to the Future, 17-year-old Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is accidentally sent back 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his scientist pal Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). A headset is provided to each guest for premium sound quality. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably for weather and backless bench seating, and they are allowed to bring seats or cushions. 8 pm.
Saturday, March 7
The Blue Bird Circle presents Eggstravaganza
The Blue Bird Circle will present Eggstravaganza, their annual Spring Event that will feature a day of shopping, creativity, and community impact. The women-led nonprofit is committed to advancing pediatric neurology research and improving the lives of children with neurological disorders. Entering its 103rd year of service as a staple in the Houston community, the organization has created a lasting legacy built on hope, compassion, and volunteer-driven impact. 10 am.
Exwon.art presents "Blue Triumph: Art Against Colon Cancer" opening reception
"Blue Triumph: Art Against Colon Cancer" is a multifaceted creative exhibition dedicated to celebrating the victories and inspiring the ongoing fight against colon cancer. Running for one month, aligning with Colon Cancer Awareness Month, it will combine visual art, storytelling, and interactive experiences to raise awareness, honor survivors, and fuel the conversation around prevention and research. The exhibition aims to educate, inspire action, and evoke deep emotional responses, reshaping the way art is used to promote health awareness. 4 pm.
FotoFest Opening Night Party
This weekend, celebrate the grand opening of the FotoFest Biennial 2026. Global Visions – FotoFest at 40 marks four decades of groundbreaking photographic arts and education programming in Houston. The central exhibition highlights significant works and themes from each of the 20 previous biennials, from 1986 to 2024, and features work by over 450 artists from 58 countries. Experience an energetic atmosphere filled with creativity, music, and delicious food. 8 pm.
Prauper Studios present Prauper Radio: A Night of UK Soul and R&B
If you dig the soul music that comes out of the U.K., whether it’s legends like Sade and Amy Winehouse or new kids like Olivia Dean and Kwn, Prauper Studios will have a night of DJs playing nothing but British R&B. Come sip, view art, and catch the vibe the selectors are providing for the night. Complimentary RSVPs are available now. $10 admission for guests who’ve missed the RSVP window, but still wish to attend. Limited capacity. Early arrival suggested. 9 pm.
Sunday, March 8
The DeLuxe Theater presents B*tch, You Doin’ a Good Job!
In honor of the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee’s 1996 phone-sex dramedy Girl 6, The DeLuxe Theater will have a special screening and critical conversation centered on the commodification of voice, body, and identity. Following the screening, we will host a dynamic panel discussion examining the intersectionality of sex work, corporate America, and Black womanhood—and how these forces shape economic opportunity, agency, respectability politics, and community impact today. 1 pm.
Jazzy Sundays in the Park
Every Sunday this month at Discovery Green, Jazzy Sundays in the Park will celebrate the vibrancy and rich tradition of jazz as well as the incredible Houstonians who preserve the artform. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and a pop-up market featuring locally crafted items, food, and wearables will be on site. First up to the stage will be James Francies Trio and Kinder HSPVA Jazz Ensemble. 5 pm.
93’ Til and Swanky Maven present Vinyl & Vibes: A Culinary Spin
93’ Til and Swanky Maven (the nom de plume of Houston creator Felice Sloan) will hit us with an intimate, music-driven dining experience, featuring a four-course dinner by chef Lung Ly with curated cocktail pairings. Each course is inspired by live ’80s R&B and hip-hop spun throughout the night. The experience also includes an optional vinyl exchange and on-site pop-ups by Blessings Plants & Music Houston, creating a seamless night of food, music and connection. 6:30 pm.