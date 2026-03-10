Surely one of the most tired debates in Houston food is whether or not the city has good sandwiches. Usually, these complaints come from East Coast transplants who are disappointed by the lack of cold cut, Italian deli-style sandwiches.
Allow us to illustrate the point with this year’s wildcard category in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, Best Sandwich.
The nominees in this category demonstrate that Houston restaurants produce an endless array of banh mi, tortas, po’ boys, wraps, and, yes, one of the premier Jewish delis anywhere in the country. In addition to the old school favorites, a new crop of sandwich-obsessed pop-ups are raising the game.
Who will win? Find out at our Tastemaker Awards ceremony April 16 at Silver Street Studios.
B'Tween Sandwich Co.
After a lengthy stint as Greg Gatlin’s right hand at Gatlin’s BBQ and Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers, Wallace went out on her own with this sandwich pop-up. In addition to her familiar biscuit sandwiches, Wallace has been collaborating with other restaurants, creating a Cajun fish sandwich at fellow nominee Stuffed Belly and a butter chicken sandwich at Tastemaker Awards winner Burger Bodega. Discover Wallace’s latest creations every first and third Sunday of the month at the Rice Village farmers market.
Bayou Butchers
At this pop-up, chef Garrett Rice showcases his knowledge of meat. He dry ages ribeyes for Bayou Butchers’ signature Philly cheesesteak and makes his own pistachio-studden mortadella. Recently, he collaborated with chef Gabe Medina on a Spam sandwich that sold out quickly.
Cali Sandwich & Pho
For more than 30 years, this Midtown restaurant has been serving classic Vietnamese fare to Houstonians who appreciate a good deal on a tasty meal. The signature barbecue pork banh mi is always popular, as are the shredded chicken and steamed BBQ pork. While the days of $2 sandwiches may be over, Cali still offers a very satisfying lunch that only costs about $5.
Craft Pita
Diners may think of this Lebanese restaurant as primarily a bowl concept, but chef-owner Raffi Nasr knows a thing or two about sandwiches. Last year, he jumped on the viral chicken Caesar wrap with his own spin that used Craft Pita’s rotisserie chicken and its garlicky toum. More recently, he s introduced a crispy shawarma with a griddled pita and chicken skin for extra crunch.
Kenny & Ziggy's
Houstonians of all creeds flock to this Jewish deli for sandwiches that range from classics — such as corned beef and pastrami that are cured and smoked in-house — to more over-the-top creations like the Luck Be a Latke (brisket served between two potato pancakes) and the mammoth Zellagabetsky, an eight-layer, $116 sandwich that will best even the heartiest appetites. K&Z’s hot sandwiches, including an open-faced turkey with gravy, a Philly cheesesteak, and a classic French dip, are similarly can’t-miss.
Local Foods
With five Houston-area locations and two Austin outposts, this restaurant is among Houston’s most successful sandwich purveyors. Standouts include the “Crunchy” Chicken with its nut crumble and buttermilk ranch; the Gulf Seafood with its mixture of shrimp and crab that’s kicked up with green goddess dressing; and the Truffled Egg on a chewy pretzel bun. Vegetable sides sourced from area farms ensure the restaurant lives up to its name.
Stuffed Belly
Masterchef winner and James Beard Award finalist Christine Ha shares her love of sandwiches at this fast casual spot in Spring Branch. While Ha has built her reputation by making Vietnamese dishes, Stuffed Belly leans more traditionally American with options such as a patty melt, tuna salad, egg salad, and a grilled cheese. Specials, like this month’s Fish N Chips that gets added crunch from crushed kettle chips, ensure regulars always have something new to try.
Thien An Sandwiches
Like Cali Sandwich, this restaurant has built a devoted following for its affordable banh mi. The restaurant serves all the usual fillings, with the dac biet combo with pate among the standouts. Save room for the signature banh xeo, a crispy rice crepe stuffed with pork, shrimp, and bean sprouts.
Winnie's
This Midtown bar and restaurant would have earned a nomination solely for its definitive shrimp po’ boy, an overstuffed sandwich on bread from New Orleans’ iconic Leidenheimer Baking Company. Of course, the restaurant goes far beyond that with essentials like the Fried Chicken Crunch Wrap Supreme (made with Cool Ranch Doritos, of course) and weekly specials from the ever-restless mind of co-owner Graham Laborde. Top tier cocktails and some of Houston’s best wings only enhance Winnie’s appeal.
Yuma
This pop-up, which will soon open its first brick-and-mortar location on Washington Avenue, has built its reputation by blending Cuban and Brazilian flavors. Its menu includes a classic Cuban sandwich, the Sampa Gallo chicken sandwich, and the A Caipira, a Brazilian take on a cheesesteak. Yuma also creates sandwiches inspired by other cultures, such as the Vietnamese-style El Penny Cubano Banh Mi — made with mojo pork and ham that’s topped with Gruyere, garlic aioli, pate, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, and jalapeno.
A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, the Southern Smoke Foundation.