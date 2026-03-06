Buckle up
Chicken fried lobster takes top prize at RodeoHouston carnival food awards
Strolling the midway’s food stands at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is an annual treat for those who crave unique flavors and deep-fried indulgences. But even the most dedicated food-obsessed carnival go-er can feel overwhelmed while searching for the next bite among crowds dripping in western wear and the spinning, tinkling carnival rides.
If the choices feel overwhelming, look for the bright yellow logo marking a Gold Buckle Foodie Award winner. Now in its 18th year, the Gold Buckle Foodie Awards brings together chefs, influencers, and members of the media to vote on which of the 18 submitted dishes top the charts. The categories hit all the Rodeo food necessities: Best Fried Food, Best Food-on-a-Stick, Best Classic Fair Food, Best Most Creative, Best New Flavor, and Best Dessert.
Rousso’s Fat Bacon clinched awards in both Classic Fair Food and Best New Flavor. The Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries were a clear favorite amongst the judges, with the fair favorite drizzled in rich chocolate and pistachio cream, while the Bacon Jam Brisket Biscuit was greeted with cries of delight when the fluffy golden biscuits hit the table.
The Finer Diner’s tangy Pork-King Luau Sliders and Waffle Chix’s hearty Strawberries & Cream Waffle Stick didn’t win gold but deserve a visit, according to this writer.
Here are the 2026 Gold Buckle Foodie Awards winners.
Best Fried Food
- 1st Place: Chicken Fried Lobster – Darlin's Fried Chicken (RP130)
- 2nd Place: Minneblueberry Pie – The Original Minneapple Pie (CD202)
- 3rd Place: Deep Fried Edamame with Spicy Garlic Sauce – Asian Streetness (AR603)
Best Food-on-a-Stick
- 1st Place: K'boom K-Dog – Asian Streetness
- 2nd Place: Bacon Cheeseburger Corn Dog – Pioneer Wagon
- 3rd Place: Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle Stick – Waffle Chix
Classic Fair Food
- 1st Place: Rousso's Dubai Chocolate Funnel Cake Fries – Rousso's Fat Bacon
- 2nd Place: Pork-King Luau Sliders – The Finer Diner
- 3rd Place: Loaded Cowboy Fries – Pioneer Wagon
Most Creative Food
- 1st Place: Brisket Cheese Curd Tacos – Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos
- 2nd Place: Skillet Potato Melt... Plus! – Texas Sized Pizza / Burger and Chili Shack
- 3rd Place: Loaded Cowboy Corn – Fields of Corn
Best New Flavor
- 1st Place: Bacon Jam Brisket Biscuit – Rousso's Fat Bacon
- 2nd Place: Crunchy Sushi Balls – Asian Streetness
- 3rd Place: Torta – Go Tejano Diner
Best Dessert
- 1st Place: Bacon Jam Beignets – Cajun Cowboy
- 2nd Place: Chill & Thrill Delight – Mamacita’s
- 3rd Place: Strawberries and Cream Waffle Stick – Waffle Chix