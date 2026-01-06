Heights switcheroo
Houston Tex-Mex restaurant to shutter and reopen as a casual steakhouse
A restaurant in the Heights is switching from Tex-Mex to steaks. Rocket Farm — the Atlanta-based hospitality company behind State of Grace, Little Rey, and La Lucha — will close its Tex-Mex restaurant Superica on February 15 and reopen the space as Star Rover, a casual steakhouse, on February 26.
Although Superica had a successful seven-year run, Rocket Farm owner Ford Fry decided the time was right to make a change. Drawing inspiration from restaurants such as Hofbrau and Steak & Ale, Star Rover will offer steaks at a lower price point and in a more casual environment than an upscale steakhouse.
“Star Rover lets us lean into an everyday, nostalgic steakhouse vibe, something there isn’t a lot of in Houston, and still keep touches of what guests have loved about Superica, like brunch” Fry said in a statement.
Culinary director Bobby Matos tells CultureMap that Star Rover’s menu will be an expanded version of Star Rover Sound, Rocket Farm’s restaurant and honky tonk in Nashville. As with the original, Star Rover’s Houston location will serve a selection of steaks — think cuts such as filet, ribeye, t-bone, skirt — all of which include a salad, onion rings, french fries, and dinner rolls.
Exclusive to Houston will be dishes such as redfish, crab cakes, and lobster as well as an expanded appetizer menu that will include raw and fried oysters, shrimp cocktail, and potato skins. Desserts will include a selection of pies and soft serve ice cream. Notably, Star Rover’s weekend brunch menu will feature some of Superica’s most popular dishes, including its signature pancakes.
Like those old school steakhouses, Star Rover will have its own eating challenge. Named the 76’er Challenge, anyone who can eat a 76-ounce standing rib roast, milk roll, side salad, onion rings, and fries in under an hour will get the meal for free as well as a t-shirt and the opportunity to sign a winner’s wall.
“I’m most excited to be able to offer quality steaks and a full meal in a family friendly environment at an affordable price,” Matos adds in a text message. “Our goal is to really make it a neighborhood restaurant.”