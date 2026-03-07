This Week's Hot Headlines
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, including a host of openings and what it takes to maintain middle class status in Houston this year. Catch up on our hottest headlines below, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. This is the income it takes to be middle class in Houston in 2026. A new study tracking the upper and lower thresholds for middle class households has revealed Houstonians have to make at least a grand more than last year to maintain their middle class status.
2. Houston restaurateur dishes on swapping Tex-Mex for new retro steakhouse. Restaurateur Ford Fry surprised Houston diners when he announced he was closing Tex-Mex restaurant Superica and replacing it with Star Rover, a casual, family-friendly steakhouse. With Star Rover now open, Fry explains the decision.
3. Houston's 10 best neighborhood restaurants offer comfort and convenience. The time has come to celebrate the nominees for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year in the 2026 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards.
Feges BBQ is in the running for Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma
4. 4 Houston spots make Texas Monthly's best new restaurants of 2026 list. Texas Monthly has revealed its 10 best new restaurants for 2026, highlighting restaurants that opened between December 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025.
5. Western-inspired, family-friendly restaurant now open near the Heights. A new family-friendly restaurant has opened near the Heights. Long Weekend boasts a number of amenities, including an expansive menu, plenty of outdoor seating, and Houston’s largest outdoor play area, according to the restaurant.