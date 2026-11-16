Where to Eat on Thanksgiving
More than 30 Houston-area restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
For any number of reasons, not everyone wants to cook at home on Thanksgiving. Thankfully, an ever-growing number of Houston restaurants will be on Thanksgiving Day with an array of both traditional and more adventurous options.
This guide covers everything from a Michelin-starred French restaurant to a locally-owned barbecue chain where diners can pick up a $22 Thanksgiving meal through a drive-through. It also includes seven buffets, because Thanksgiving is a good excuse for gluttony. Regardless of price point or style, reservations are strongly recommended for any of the restaurants below that accept them.
Note that this guide doesn’t include restaurants in Chinatown or Asian-oriented dining districts such as Katy Asian Town, although many restaurants in those area will be open.
Amore
The Upper Kirby Italian restaurant’s four-course, $85 Thanksgiving menu includes ricotta and fig crostino; appetizer choices such as lobster bisque, roasted pumpkin salad, or seafood cocktail; entrees that include roasted turkey, pumpkin ravioli, Alaskan halibut with corn risotto, New York strip, or lamb chops, all of which are served with traditional sides; and choice of dessert. Add tagliolini with white or black truffles for an additional fee. Hours are 11 am-7 pm.
The Audrey
Both locations of Hollywood-inspired restaurant will serve a three-course prix fixe menu alongside its regular offerings. Priced at $55 with turkey or $70 with chateaubriand, the meal also includes roasted parsnip bisque, boursin mashed potatoes, brown butter green beans, butternut squash stuffing, cranberry sauce, a Parker House roll, and pumpkin pie. Children's portions are also available, with turkey for $18 and chateaubriand for $28.
Ayla
In addition to its regular menu, the recently-opened Mediterranean restaurant in the InterContinental Houston will serve a four-course, $95 Thanksgiving meal that includes roasted butternut squash soup, radicchio and endive salad, choice of turkey roulade or wild mushroom and chestnut Wellington, and pumpkin cheesecake. An optional wine pairing is available for $38.
Bar Bludorn
Both the Memorial and The Woodlands location of the upscale tavern will serve a three-course, $75 Thanksgiving menu. While the menu differs slightly between the restaurants, they share options such as steak tartare, oysters, roasted turkey, steak frites, and choice of pie.
B.B. Italia
The Sugar Land restaurant will serve a three-course, $50 Thanksgiving menu that includes choices such as baked potato soup, minestrone, Caesar salad, turkey dinner with gravy and traditional sides, and choice of dessert. The regular menu will also be available.
Chardon at the Thompson Hotel
Chef E.J. Miller’s three-course, $75 menu includes Jonah crab and celery root remoulade, wild boar terrine, French onion soup, turkey roulade, beef cheek Bourguignon, Atlantic salmon, shared sides, and choice of dessert. Wine pairings are available for $35.
Cleburne Cafeteria
For those looking for a more affordable option, this Houston favorite will be open for both dine-in and to-go from from 11 am-8 pm with a full range of starters, sides, entrees, and desserts. Keep in mind that lines may be long.
Exilio Latin Flair
The pan-Latin restaurant’s three-course, $55 Thanksgiving menu includes choices such as roasted butternut squash salad, turkey pozole verde, sweet potato tamales with pork chicharrones, smoked sliced turkey breast with chorizo corn stuffing and sides, roasted crispy-skin pork with yuca, braised short ribs with roasted cabbage salad, pumpkin flan, and pecan dulce de leche tart.
Fielding’s Local Kitchen + Bar
The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in The Woodlands’ Creekside neighborhood will be open from 10:30 am-8 pm with its regular menu and Thanksgiving additions such as a grilled pork chop, rosemary brioche dinner rolls, and a turkey plate with ginger cranberry sauce, Southern cornbread dressing, green beans with bacon, and whipped sweet potatoes. Finish with maple pumpkin cheesecake or apple streusel pie.
Galiana’s Casa Del Tequila
The newly-opened Cypress restaurant will serve a three-course, $69 Thanksgiving menu that includes choices such as campechana, chopped salad, beef tenderloin tips, roasted poblano soup, a traditional turkey meal with sides, Gulf snapper with jumbo lump crab, filet mignon, skirt steak with shrimp, and chicken with mole. Five dessert choices complete the meal.
Grand Galvez
The Galveston hotel will serve its legendary, 150-foot Thanksgiving buffet from 10:30 am-3 pm. Priced at $130 for adults and $40 for children ages 6-12, the spread includes a carving station with turkey, prime rib, and ham; breakfast items; an egg and omelet station; a chicken and waffles station; seafood and raw bar items; a pasta station with butternut squash ravioli; desserts, including a bananas Foster station; and more. No shorts, T-shirts, hats, or swimwear will be permitted in the dining room. 3. For reservations, call 409-765-7721, ext. 2142.
Harrison’s at The Woodlands Resort
Served from 11 am-3 pm, the $95 spread ($48, children 6-12) will feature holiday staples, brunch fare, fresh seafood, carving stations, made-to-order items, and plenty of desserts. Reservations are available by calling 281-364-6250.
Himalaya
On Thanksgiving, chef-owner Kaiser Lashkari adds masala-spiced turkey and dressing to his extensive menu of Indo-Pak fare. Remember, the restaurant is BYOB, so plan accordingly.
Jonathan’s the Rub
Both the Memorial Green and Bridgeland locations will serve a Thanksgiving menu that includes a choice of turkey breast with gravy, seared beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce, and a seafood option (halibut in Memorial, Chilean sea bass in Bridgeland), all of which come with family-style sides such as candied yams with pecans, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, mac and five cheeses with bacon, traditional stuffing, cranberry sauce and house rolls. The East End location will offer a buffet ($49 for adults, $15 for kids 10 and under) fried turkey, roasted prime rib, mango salmon, baked ziti, enchiladas suprema, Brooklyn-style pizzas, traditional sides, and desserts.
Juliet
The Galleria-area steakhouse will serve an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving brunch. Priced at $69 for adults and $28 for kids 12 and younger, the meal includes a carving station with turkey, salmon, and filet mignon; sides such as Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, candied yams, cornbread dressing, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and roasted corn with bell peppers and onion; and enhancements that include Caesar salad, lobster bisque, dinner rolls and cornbread. Desserts include pecan pie, peach cobbler, and sweet potato pie.
Kiran’s
The Indian fine-dining restaurant in Upper Kirby will serve a $95 per person ($35 for kids under 10) buffet that includes turkey with stuffing, gravy, and orange-cranberry chutney; tandoori salmon; sides that include honey-ginger carrots, sweet potatoes with candied pecans, mashed potatoes, green beans almondine; Indian dishes such as chicken tikka masala, navrattan korma, daal makhni, and garlic naan; and desserts such as pumpkin cheesecake, pecan pie, carrot cake, and more.
Kitchen Rumors
The Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant will supplement its regular menu with Thanksgiving specials such as roasted pumpkin and burrata, tandoori turkey breast, paneer and pumpkin Wellington, and chai-spiced pumpkin Basque cheesecake.
Le Colonial
The upscale Vietnamese restaurant in River Oaks District is opening for its first-ever Thanksgiving service with a three-course, $105 menu. Begin with Vietnamese wagyu beef sausage in betel leaf or duck dumpling soup. The table will then share the restaurant’s signature Hanoi duck along with roasted sweet potatoes, bao buns, Chinese sausage–mushroom sticky rice, and garnishes. Finish with a spiced amber dessert that combines five-spice pumpkin crémeux, salted pecan praline, Vietnamese coffee biscuit, and maple mirror glaze. A separate children’s menu is available for $55.
Le Jardinier
The Michelin-starred restaurant’s four-course, $185 menu offers choices such as burrata with figs and squash emulsion, endive salad, squash agnolotti, roasted turkey, Ora King salmon, prime New York strip, shared sides, and choice of dessert.
Leo’s River Oaks
In additional to its a la carte menu, the restaurant will serve a three-course, $75 Thanksgiving meal of carrot and lobster bisque, followed by turkey with roasted sweet potatoes, pomme puree, haricot verts, cranberry sauce, and gravy. Dessert is pumpkin pie.
Mack Allen’s
The recently-opened, River Oaks-adjacent steakhouse will serve a three-course, $100 menu that includes choices such as smoked duck gumbo, lobster bisque, turkey dinner with sides, smoked prime rib, pumpkin cheese, and apple crisp.
Maison Pucha Bistro
Open from 10 am-8 pm, this French restaurant in the Heights will offer both an a la carte menu and a four-course, $114 prix fixe that includes choices such as butternut squash soup, beet and goat cheese salad, roast turkey, a bacon-wrapped filet with Ecuadorian shrimp. The restaurant’s signature black-and-white souffle joins pumpkin pie, pistachio creme brulee, and baked Alaska on the list of dessert options.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse
The Cypress restaurant is serving a three-course, $65 meal from 11 am-5 pm. Appetizer options include lobster bisque. butternut squash soup, shrimp scampi, wedge salad, or tomatoes Caprese. Entree choices include a turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, green beans, corn stuffing, cranberry sauce, and gravy; grilled Atlantic salmon Oscar; bacon-wrapped filet mignon served with Lyonnaise potatoes; lobster ravioli; and more. Finish with one of five dessert choices.
Navy Blue
The Rice Village seafood restaurant will serve a three-course, $85 menu. Begin with choices such as gumbo, shrimp toast, or salmon crudo. Entree selections include roast turkey roulade, hanger steak, seared scallops, branzino, or mushroom cavatelli. For dessert, select carrot cake, sweet potato pie, or chocolate marquis.
Perseid at Hotel Saint Augustine
Aaron Bludorn’s French restaurant will serve a three-course, $90 menu that includes selections such as chicory salad, Caesar salad, cauliflower soup, turkey roulade, fettuccine with roasted butternut squash and mushrooms, Ora King salmon, shared sides, pumpkin pie, and carrot cake.
Prime 131
Ben Berg’s live-fire steak and sushi concept in Lazybrook/Timbergrove will serve a three-course, $85 menu that includes choice such as chopped salad, smoked clam chowder, spicy tuna roll, turkey breast with traditional sides, grilled short rib, wagyu skirt steak, miso-glazed cod, apple crisp, Black Forest cake, and pumpkin croissant bread pudding. Supplements include bone marrow, crab cake, yellowtail with serrano, Parker House rolls, and additional sides.
Remi at the Hotel Granduca
The Uptown Park property will be open from 11 am-3 pm with an a la carte menu that includes herb-roasted turkey with rosemary sausage and brioche stuffing, Yukon potato purée, and cranberry-orange compote. Other choices include a black truffle omelette, lobster and spinach ravioli, and steak frites. Dessert options include pumpkin pie, pecan pie tart, and chocolate torte.
Taste Kitchen + Bar
Want to skip turkey in favor of eating Cajun-fried lobster and waffles, bacon smoked gouda mac and cheese, or jerk surf and turf? Both the downtown Houston and Sugar Land locations will open at 8 am on Thanksgiving Day and operate during regular business hours with the full menu available.
Toro Toro at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston
The restaurant’s decadent Thanksgiving brunch will be served from 10 am-3 pm. Priced at $150 for adults and $65 for kids 11 and under, the meal includes carving stations of smoked prime rib, traditional roast turkey, and Dijon-roasted lamb; fresh seafood towers and sushi; made-to-order omelets; and a holiday dessert presentation. A separate buffet for kids will also be served. Reservations are required.
Truluck’s
Both The Woodlands and Galleria-area locations of the steak and seafood restaurant will serve Truluck’s a three course menu ($59 per adult; $29 for children 12 and under) that includes dishes such as cauliflower-brown butter soup, little gem Caesar salad, and turkey breast served with parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli-rice casserole, giblet gravy, and cranberry apple compote. Carrot cake or bourbon apple-spiced butter cake completes the meal.
Willie G’s
This seafood restaurant next to the Post Oak Hotel will serve an expansive Thanksgiving buffet that’s priced at $69 for adults and $29 for children. Expect a full spread of traditional Thanksgiving fare such as turkey, honey-roasted ham, stuffing, sweet potato mash, and green bean casserole. In addition, diners will have access to a raw bar with oysters, smoked salmon, peel & eat shrimp, deviled egg, and spicy tuna rolls along with a prime rib carving station. Breads, pastries, and a couple of kid-specific dishes round out the offerings.
Winsome Prime
The popular steakhouse will supplement its regular brunch menu with a $35 Thanksgiving plate that comes with a choice of smoked turkey or Hawaiian glazed ham, gravy, cranberry sauce, and choice of two sides: mac and cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing, or garlic mashed potatoes.