$30,000 Chick
Houston's social set goes wild for a $2.1 million night at the Zoo
After last year’s rain-soaked affair, the forecast for Houston Zoo’s annual black-tie gala was considerably brighter. Mother Nature apparently got the memo. And with a savanna-inspired setting, animal encounters, and a flamingo worth $30,000, Zoo Ball 2026 had plenty of reasons to spread its wings.
Held November 7, Sunset on the Savanna morphed the tented space into an chic safari retreat.
Glam guests mingled with different kinds of VIPs: Ihop the African pancake tortoise, Gary the six-banded armadillo, and Clark the green-winged macaw.
Chairs Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, joined by their son Preston, brought their longtime affection for the zoo to the evening. But don't expect another chairmanship anytime soon from this active philanthropic power couple, though. They’re taking a three-year hiatus from event leadership to tackle a personal project: building a new house. Anyone who's survived construction might argue that's an event of its own.
Houston Zoo President and CEO Lisa Peterson recognized honoree Anne Duncan for her longstanding support, including her role alongside her late husband, Charles, in advancing the Houston Zoo's African Forest and Centennial campaigns.
Auctioneer Logan Thomas then worked the room for experiences ranging from a private Zoo Lights celebration to a Zambia safari. The evening's feathered celebrity? A flamingo chick whose naming rights commanded $30,000. The paddle raise brought in a record $435,000-plus, including a $150,000 match supported by Peggy Kostial, Kerry Galvin, and Dee Methvin in memory of Stacy Methvin.
And for anyone who skipped the after-party, one question: Why?
Chaired by Ronda Ross and sponsored by PNC, the late-night celebration featured The Grooveline Dallas, PNC-branded glow sticks, and a dance floor that stayed busy until midnight. Armandos breakfast tacos and Michael's Cookie Jar cookies offered justification for staying past bedtime.
The 600 guests raised more than $2.1 million for animal care, education, and wildlife conservation, including efforts to protect endangered rhinos.
Among those roaming the social savanna were Alec Peterson, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Monica Karaturi, Jennifer and Chris Laporte, Elizabeth and Neil Chapman, Courtney and Bas Solleveld, Jordan and Dylan Seff, Vanessa and Chuck Ames, Kelley and Steve Lubanko, Becca Beaman Woo and Alex Woo, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Alex and Daniel Gottschalk, Carina and Brooks Antweil, Nancy and David Pustka, Saied and Shirin Alavi, Anita O’Shaughnessy and Chris Laquer, JP Ramirez, Brian Thomas, Victoria Villarreal, Sara and Randy Ortwein, Kathy and Marty Goossen, Isabel and Danny David, Meredith and Mason Barker, Ilyas and Elizbeth Colombowala, Monica and Brad Radoff, Lindsey Brown and Chris Shepherd, Sonja Kostich, Audrey White, Courtney and Zac Harmon, Amanda Boffone, Stephanie Fleck, and Melissa Segulas.