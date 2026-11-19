weekend event planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
A lot of funny business is happening in Houston this weekend.
Chelsea Handler will do her thing at 713 Music Hall. Chris Fleming, D.L. Hughley (with Don Lemon), and the Whose Live Anyway? guys will play Cullen Performance Hall. Josh Blue will be over at Punch Line Houston. Phil Hanley and Cactus Tate will do stand-up at Improv Houston. And Brett Goldstein will make a (mostly sold out) stop at Bayou Music Center.
Of course, this weekend offers a full schedule of events, from an early Thanksgiving dinner to a Greek film festival to an R&B fest featuring the self-proclaimed king of R&B. (Thankfully, Keith Sweat once checked him about that.)
Thursday, November 19
Holocaust Museum Houston and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Among Neighbors
Combining magical realism with traditional documentary techniques, the 2025 film Among Neighbors examines the mystery of a small, rural town where people of two different faiths lived side by side for centuries — until the killing began. The film reveals both love and betrayal as it zeroes in on a crime committed among neighbors: the murder of Holocaust survivors in Poland, six months after the end of World War II. The chilling facts revealed in this documentary have led the office of Poland’s nationalist president to call for a ban on the film. 5:30 pm.
Periwinkle Foundation presents 18th Iron Sommelier
At Iron Sommelier, wine lovers are invited to sample vintages from competing sommeliers, who will select three wines which focus on a particular wine region, grape, or style. A panel of judges will rate the sommeliers on their wine choice, presentation, creativity, and knowledge of their wine selections. Attendees will have access to a wine pull, an auction, a raffle, and children’s art sales. The event benefits The Periwinkle Foundation programs for pediatric cancer patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. 6 pm.
Chicano Boulevard presents 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner
Chicano Boulevard proudly presents its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner with the community, to be held at the American Legion Hall #472. People from Magnolia Park, Second Ward, Denver Harbor, the Northside, or any other neighborhood are welcome at their table. Everything – food, dessert, music – is free. Think of it as one big family gathering, because that’s exactly what it is. 6:30 pm.
Friday, November 20
Water Lantern Festival
The Water Lantern Festival is a three-day celebration of light and community. Participants will receive a lantern kit and step into a vibrant festival atmosphere filled with live music, food, and activities. Folks can personalize their lanterns with a message or intention. At sunset, everyone will release their lanterns together across the water in a powerful shared moment, then take in the beauty of thousands of lights reflecting back. 2:30 pm.
9th Annual Houston Greek Film Festival
The Houston Greek Film Festival (HGFF) returns for its ninth annual celebration of Greek and Cypriot cinema. This year’s festival features Broken Vein, Greece’s submission for consideration in next year’s Oscars. Audiences can also see closing-night film Hold Onto Me, Cyprus’s Academy Awards submission and the first Cypriot film selected for Oscar consideration. The Sundance-winning film is among the year’s most celebrated international releases. 6:45 pm (1:30 pm Saturday; 3 pm Sunday).
The Blessings Gallery presents Wellness Weekend Autumn Edition
The Blessings Gallery cordially invites Houstonians to a weekend of wellness experiences inspired by friendship and ancient philosophies for health and wellbeing. Former Houston Ballet star-turned-yoga/wellness instructor Anne Tyler and Michelin-recognized restaurant da Gama will be taking part in the three-day event, which include a candlelight Tantric Hatha yoga class on Friday, a social and dance party on Saturday, and a three-course brunch/lecture on Sunday. 7:30 pm (11 am Sunday).
Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center presents Buena Vista Social Club
Buena Vista Social Club steps into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born — and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the Grammy-winning album to life, telling the story of the legends who lived it. 7:30 pm (2 & 7:30 pm Saturday; 1:30 & 7 pm Sunday).
Saturday, November 21
13th Annual Islamic Arts Festival
Considered the oldest and largest festival of Islamic arts in the country, the two-day event features an extensive visual arts exhibition, a film festival, a comedy show, a Sufi music program, Islamic art workshops, and an academic seminar organized in collaboration with the University of Houston. Live demonstrations of calligraphy, henna art, ebru, and painting, along with a wide range of children's art activities, will further enrich the festival experience. 10:30 pm.
River Oaks District presents Holiday Tree Lighting
River Oaks District invites families to celebrate the holiday season at its annual Holiday Tree Lighting. The free, festive evening begins in The Park with live music by Breakfast at Tiffany’s, face painting, a balloon artist, holiday crafts for children, strolling holiday characters throughout the District, and complimentary hot chocolate courtesy of Amorino. Santa’s grand arrival parade will take place around 5:15 pm, followed by the highly anticipated lighting of a spectacular 30-foot Christmas tree. 4 pm.
LoveNRnB Fest
The LoveNRnB Fest brings an elevated night of R&B to Houston.The lineup spans the full range of R&B, from Jacquees, Kaash Paige and Aaron Page, alongside rising voices Bolaji, Shelby Ruger, and K2ICYY, bringing the genre's biggest names and next-up talent to one stage. Keeping the energy up between sets, Houston's top DJs take over the decks, including Yobi Yobz, A-List, DJ A.Y., DJ Eze, EJ tha DJ, Free Ohso, and Thomas the Square. 7 pm.
Nick Cannon: Wild ’n Out Live - The Next Generation
Nick Cannon will come to Houston as part of his Wild ’N Out Live: The Next Generation tour, bringing a new era of the iconic comedy and music franchise. For more than two decades, Wild 'N Out has remained one of television's most influential comedy franchises, seamlessly blending improv comedy, hip-hop, celebrity guests, and audience participation. 7 pm.
Sunday, November 22
Hotel Saint Augustine presents Holiday Montrose Market
Step in the season with the Holiday Montrose Market, hosted in the courtyard of Hotel Saint Augustine. This festive edition brings together a curated selection of local makers, artists, and small businesses offering one-of-a-kind gifts, seasonal treats, and holiday treasures. Wander through the cozy, artful setting while shopping for thoughtfully crafted goods, enjoying light bites and sips, and connecting with Houston’s creative community. Noon.
Kindred Stories presents Tarriona “Tank” Ball Author Signing
Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Grammy-nominated musician, poet, and frontwoman of Tank and the Bangas, will appear at Kindred Stories for a signing of her book, The Thing About Falling. Ball brings the distinctive voice and lyricism of her music to the page in a collection of poetry exploring love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and what it means to fall and get back up again. (Ball will also perform with the Bangas at the Heights Theater on Saturday). 6 pm.
Foundation for Modern Music presents Winners of the Robert Avalon International Composers Competition Concert
Foundation for Modern Music presents the annual Avalon International Competition for Composers, which celebrates new, exciting, and highly original contemporary music rooted in the classical tradition by both young and more established composers. Through the competition, the Foundation for Modern Music honors its late artistic director, Robert Avalon (1955-2004), who helped develop and initiate several important new projects for the foundation - including this competition for composers. 6:30 pm.