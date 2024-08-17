this week's hot headlines
State parks in the spotlight and restaurant news lead top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.
1. 2 scenic Texas state parks rank among America's 10 best, study finds. Affordable and family friendly, both parks are perfect road trip destinations.
2. Houston Mediterranean restaurant opens first new location in 43 years. The wide-ranging menu includes pizzas, salads, sandwiches, kebabs, gyros, and more.
3. Chef Ronnie Killen is ready to reclaim his crown as Houston's meat king. Speaking with his usual candor, the chef discusses his recent health challenges and lays out future plans for his restaurants.
4. 3 nightlife veterans unite to launch Houston's next great cocktail bar. The former La Grange space will undergo comprehensive renovations.
5. New York-based bakery takes the cake with new flagship store in Houston. It's the bakery's largest location in the country.